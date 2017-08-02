 
Industry News





CIMdata to Host Free Webinar on Design for Additive Manufacturing

This educational webinar will show how the implementation of DfAM processes can help evolve a new design/manufacturing strategy.
 
 
CIMdata webinar on Design for Additive Manufacturing
CIMdata webinar on Design for Additive Manufacturing
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces an upcoming free educational webinar, "Design for Additive Manufacturing—reinventing how we design everything we make." The webinar will take place on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and will last for one hour.

Historically, we have assumed that a product must be broken down into individual components, which are assembled and then put together to become a final product. Whether it's a plane, smart phone, medical device, building, or Egyptian pyramid, the design is approached in the same way.

Today, Additive Manufacturing (AM) machines can produce end-use quality production parts in materials such as thermoplastics, polyamides, polystyrenes, composites, and metals; even combinations of materials in a single part. Modern software tools such as Generative Design and Topology Optimization help define shapes beyond what a person might envision or create using a CAD system.

Despite the availability of machines, materials, and software tools capable of designing radically new AM parts, the pragmatic, ancient "approach" to designing the final product continues to predominate. The time has come to re-think how we go about designing for AM.

James White, CIMdata's Director for Additive Manufacturing Strategy, stated, "We have been designing and making things the same way for thousands of years using the same conventions: envisioning, designing, making individual parts using stock material, and assembling them often using removable fixing devices, finally to become the hoped-for end product that conforms to desired use case, aesthetic and quality principles; all within budget and on time. Many trusted conventions are not relevant to AM, yet even the most serious users of AM haven't changed the way they approach their designs. Engineers must challenge themselves to unlearn thousands of years of convention and embrace new ways to leverage AM for product design, and material specification."

James White has over 30 years of PLM, Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing, and general manufacturing industry experience. He has held roles in Fortune 1000 software and consulting companies where he was responsible for Product Management, Sales Management, Strategic Alliances, Major Account Management, and Business Development. He has extensive experience in market development, new product introduction, and client management across various geographies. His extensive industry experience includes Hi-Tech, Medical Device, Software, and Heavy Industrial, delivering new disruptive products, systems, and solutions. His passion for AM/3D Printing comes from a belief that customers need guidance to fully take advantage of recent advances in AM materials, machines, and design tools.

This webinar will show attendees how the implementation of DfAM processes can help evolve a new design/manufacturing strategy rather than merely adopting AM as an alternate production technique.

The webinar will be useful to VP's of engineering, VP's of manufacturing, VP's of strategy, product planners and managers, PLM team leaders, CAD department managers, manufacturing engineers, field service personnel, product managers, IT leadership especially supply chain and ERP, solution providers, manufacturing financial analysts, and anyone wanting to learn more about design for manufacturing.

During the webinar attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: http://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars/.... To register for this webinar please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/287659437505553...

