CIMdata to Host Free Webinar on Design for Additive Manufacturing
This educational webinar will show how the implementation of DfAM processes can help evolve a new design/manufacturing strategy.
Historically, we have assumed that a product must be broken down into individual components, which are assembled and then put together to become a final product. Whether it's a plane, smart phone, medical device, building, or Egyptian pyramid, the design is approached in the same way.
Today, Additive Manufacturing (AM) machines can produce end-use quality production parts in materials such as thermoplastics, polyamides, polystyrenes, composites, and metals; even combinations of materials in a single part. Modern software tools such as Generative Design and Topology Optimization help define shapes beyond what a person might envision or create using a CAD system.
Despite the availability of machines, materials, and software tools capable of designing radically new AM parts, the pragmatic, ancient "approach" to designing the final product continues to predominate. The time has come to re-think how we go about designing for AM.
James White, CIMdata's Director for Additive Manufacturing Strategy, stated, "We have been designing and making things the same way for thousands of years using the same conventions:
This webinar will show attendees how the implementation of DfAM processes can help evolve a new design/manufacturing strategy rather than merely adopting AM as an alternate production technique.
The webinar will be useful to VP's of engineering, VP's of manufacturing, VP's of strategy, product planners and managers, PLM team leaders, CAD department managers, manufacturing engineers, field service personnel, product managers, IT leadership especially supply chain and ERP, solution providers, manufacturing financial analysts, and anyone wanting to learn more about design for manufacturing.
