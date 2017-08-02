News By Tag
Announcing The International SAP Conference for Management Accounting
(12-14 October, 2017, Amsterdam, The Netherlands) Supporting Business Decisions of Today and Tomorrow
This will be the first conference of its kind; a business-centric event specifically designed for individuals responsible for Management Accounting, FP&A and Business Control, from across a wide range of global industries.
Event Format:
The event will kick off with 3 simultaneous half-day, pre-conference workshops. Topics to be covered will include: how SAP solutions can support your controlling processes, using profitability analysis with real-time insights, and dynamic planning and analysis with SAP software. The workshops will each be led by SAP applications experts, where you can review product functionality, dive deeper into topics, get practical examples, take part in discussions, go through online demonstrations, and determine the business benefits of each solution.
At the conference itself, enjoy SAP executive keynotes to bring you up-to-speed on the latest updates, and hear new customer reference stories from international organizations including Siemens, Sberbank Technologies, Turk Telekom and more.
Event Topics:
Tailored for the specific needs and processes of the professional services sector, topics will include:
·Digital Transformation
·Strategy Development and Translation
·Customer and Product Profibility
·SAP S/4HANA
·Dynamic Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting
·Real-Time Insights
·Impact of Continuous Accounting
·Business Intelligence and Predictive Capabilities
On top of all this, visit the event show floor to experience the SAP Partner exhibition, live demonstrations and interactive sessions and make valuable connections at the networking evening social event.
Benefits of Attending:
1. Benchmark your performance:
2. One to one meetings: Use our private facilities to meet face-to-face with SAP experts, partners and customers. Discuss your forward strategy directly with SAP, explore solution add-ons with dedicated SAP solution partners or hear best practice for management accounting operations from other users
3. Hear from the experts: Case studies, lessons learned, and strategic advice from leading management accounting teams to identify approaches that work for your company
4. Network: Connect and build long-term working relationships with industry peers, SAP experts, and partners. Take advantage of a fantastic evening event, lengthy breaks and vibrant exhibition
5. Gain new ideas: Engage in live demos and casual discussions, and learn about partner innovations and predictions of things to come, to get a fresh perspective and valuable ideas to apply to your business
Registration is now live! Don't miss the opportunity to secure your place at the early bird rate. Visit www.tacook.com/
For all conference updates and interesting, informative content, please join our SAP Management Accounting Experts LinkedIn Group here: https://www.linkedin.com/
