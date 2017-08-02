News By Tag
Creating a Culture of Continuous Improvement
Breakout Session at the Lean People Development Summit hosted by Lean Frontiers in Savannah, GA
• Lessons learned on a 6-year lean journey
• How Littelfuse is creating a team-based, problem-solving culture
• The structure of the Littelfuse enterprise lean six sigma program, including training and certification
• How Littelfuse seeks to engage our associates in making data-driven decisions
The Summit draws professionals from HR, continuous improvement, and leadership to explore how best to design job roles aimed at improvement, build problem-solving skills, define process improvement competencies, and develop leaders at all levels of the organization. This summit was formally known as the Lean HR Summit and has been offered for six years. For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/
Ellen Sieminski has worked in manufacturing for 17 years and currently serves as a global lean coach and mentor at Littelfuse, Inc. Ellen creates and conducts training on various lean topics, facilitates kaizen blitz events, and delivers team-building training as part of her efforts to bring empowered work teams to the office as well as to the manufacturing floor. She volunteers extensively with the Association for Manufacturing Excellence. Ellen holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Operations Engineering from the University of Michigan, and a Master of Arts in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
Lean People Development is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events is a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the charming Southern city of Savannah, GA! For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com
About: Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Dwayne Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.
