News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
DHL's Keri Speciale-Corbin to Keynote Barcoding, Inc.'s Executive Forum 7
Director of IT Infrastructure Service Management to share valuable insights on developing a thriving business foundation to drive future innovation and technology at Oct. 12 event
With over 15 years of experience in Information Systems Management, specializing in the logistics, healthcare, banking, insurance and financial services industries, Speciale-Corbin is an accomplished leader, speaker and mentor. Her project experience includes small to large-scaled multimillion dollar programs in both the application and infrastructure spaces, including mergers/acquisitions, divestitures, IT security and core facility build out. Currently, Speciale-Corbin is leading the DHL Infrastructure Services (ISM) Project Management team with a focus on improving relationships with the Business IT groups and external customers, developing leadership standards and formalizing internal deliverable management.
"Considering technology is continuously changing in society and is in high demand, it is significant to have a business foundation with strong communication and trust because having those relationships raises innovation,"
Executive Forum 7 is Barcoding's premier supply chain event. The full-day conference is designed to provide #SupplyChainGeeks with the knowledge to succeed with mobile technology in the enterprise. In addition to Speciale-Corbin's keynote, the Executive Forum will provide thought leadership from leading area supply chain experts; a lively panel discussion; an RFID demonstration;
For more information about Barcoding's Executive Forum or to register, visit: http://www.cvent.com/
About Barcoding, Inc.
Barcoding, Inc. is a systems integrator specializing in the development, deployment, and management of enterprise-wide solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture, Automatic Identification (AIDC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Consumables, Software, and Professionals Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States. For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.
Contact
Laura Asendio
***@dprgrou.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse