News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ICI Homes Announces Employee Discount August Incentive
"It's rare for homebuilders to allow employee discounts, which are generally the best incentives available, to be used by anyone other than an immediate family member," said ICI Homes Chief Operating Officer Tom McCall. "We are proud to be able to share even greater savings on our homes with all ICI home buyers."
The Amazing August Employee Discount Incentive Program is a limited-time program available to homebuyers purchasing an ICI home in 18 ICI Homes communities around the state or via the company's On Your Lot program through Sept. 4, 2017. Some restrictions apply. Prospective buyers should contact an ICI sales associate for more information.
ICI Homes builds in the most prestigious communities in Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa, and also builds custom homes on homebuyer's individual home sites. The company is well known for its exceptional quality and design style as well as its ability to completely customize a floor plan to uniquely suit the homeowner's lifestyle. With every home, ICI Homes delivers the highest quality craftsmanship, personal service and outstanding value. For those on a tighter timeline, the company has several move-in ready homes available. In Florida, ICI homes are priced from the $200,000s to more than $1 million.
For more information, visit https://icihomes.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse