 
News By Tag
* ICI Homes
* Employee Discount Incentive
* Tom McCall
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432


ICI Homes Announces Employee Discount August Incentive

 
 
ICI Homes' August Employee Discount Incentive Program
ICI Homes' August Employee Discount Incentive Program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Through Labor Day, ICI Homes is offering home buyers the same discount the company's employees enjoy. The Amazing August Employee Discount Incentive Program is available to all ICI home buyers, offering thousands and thousands of dollars in savings and discounts.

"It's rare for homebuilders to allow employee discounts, which are generally the best incentives available, to be used by anyone other than an immediate family member," said ICI Homes Chief Operating Officer Tom McCall. "We are proud to be able to share even greater savings on our homes with all ICI home buyers."

The Amazing August Employee Discount Incentive Program is a limited-time program available to homebuyers purchasing an ICI home in 18 ICI Homes communities around the state or via the company's On Your Lot program through Sept. 4, 2017. Some restrictions apply. Prospective buyers should contact an ICI sales associate for more information.

ICI Homes builds in the most prestigious communities in Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa, and also builds custom homes on homebuyer's individual home sites. The company is well known for its exceptional quality and design style as well as its ability to completely customize a floor plan to uniquely suit the homeowner's lifestyle. With every home, ICI Homes delivers the highest quality craftsmanship, personal service and outstanding value. For those on a tighter timeline, the company has several move-in ready homes available. In Florida, ICI homes are priced from the $200,000s to more than $1 million.

For more information, visit https://icihomes.com/lp/ici-homes-employee-discount-pricing/ or call (844) 349-6401.
End
Source:ICI Homes
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:ICI Homes, Employee Discount Incentive, Tom McCall
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clockwork Marketing Services, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share