Xiaomi rolls out latest smartphone offerings in Egypt

-- August 8, 2017Xiaomi in cooperation with its distribution partner Al Safy has today (Tuesday, August 8, 2017) unveiled its latest top-of-the-line smartphones – the flagship Mi 6 and the large-screen Mi Max 2 – in Egypt to cater to the booming local mobile market.Mi 6 is powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 835. The octa-core processor is 35 per cent smaller than in previous models, consuming 25 percent less power to provide longer battery life. Four cores running at up to 2.45 GHZ coupled with a robust 6 GB of RAM make Mi 6 a performance beast ready to take on all user demands. The device does not hold back on design either, sporting a sleek and compact 5.15-inch stainless-steel frame seamlessly incorporating a four-sided 3D curved glass.The supersized Mi Max 2, on the other hand, offers a premier mobile entertainment experience. Its 5300mAh battery delivers up to 18 hours of video playback, while its 6.44-inch screen makes for highly enjoyable movie and TV show viewing. The display automatically shifts into landscape orientation when stereo mode is activated for an immersive mobile theatre environment. A 'one-handed mode' also enables users to easily navigate the display using just one hand. A future firmware update will feature split-screen functionality to enable users to watch video on one side of the screen while replying to messages on the other half.Donovan Sung, Director of Product Management and Marketing, Xiaomi Global, said: "Egypt has emerged as one of the top 10 smartphone markets in the developing world and we want to capitalize on soaring demand here to deliver fresh and innovative mobile experiences. Mi 6 and Mi Max 2 embody our commitment to balancing performance, style and affordability which we are sure will endear our products to Egyptian smartphone users."Photography enthusiasts are expected to be drawn to the newly-introduced smartphones as well. Mi 6 comes with wide-angle and telephoto lenses that capture clearer images of distant projects and beautiful portraits with an impressive background blur effect – capabilities typically reserved for DSLR cameras. Mi Max 2 impresses as well with the same Sony IMX386 1.25-micron large-pixel camera sensor built into Mi 6 that produces superb photos.Mi 6 will sell for EGP 7,999, while Mix Max 2 will cost EGP 4,999. Mi 6 and Mi Max 2 will be available exclusively on partner website www.jumia.com. Thereafter, it will be available through Al Safy retail partners in Egypt.The Egypt rollout follows the success of earlier Xiaomi brand introductions in the MENA region.Key specifications of Mi 6:● Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 10nm process technology (Octa-core, max 2.45GHz)● All-new Kryo 280 microarchitecture, Adreno 540 GPU● Dual camera, optical zoom:o 12MP wide angle with 4-axis OIS stabilization + 12MP telephotoo Exceptional portrait photography with background bluro Beautify, for natural selfie enhancements● 5.15" display with reduced glare, precise 0.15-nit adjustments (total 4096 brightness levels)● Four-sided 3D curved glass body, high-gloss stainless steel frame● 145.17 x 70.49 x 7.45mm● 6GB LPDDR4x RAM + 64GB storage● 3350mAh high-capacity battery, full-day usage● Stereo speakers, immersive video and gaming experience● Under-glass front fingerprint sensor● Splash-resistant, USB Type-C charging● Full NFC functionality:Read, write, card emulationKey specifications of Mi Max 2:● 6.44" large immersive full-HD display● 5300mAh two-day battery, Quick Charge 3.0● 12MP Sony IMX386 1.25-micron large-pixel camera● 5MP front camera, 85° wide-angle lens with Beautify● Full metal unibody● Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 with 14nm FinFET technology (Octa-core 2.0GHz)● 4GB RAM + 64GB or 128GB storage● Up to 128GB microSD expandable storage● Stereo speakers, intelligently switches to stereo in landscape orientation● Rear fingerprint sensor● IR blaster● Dimensions:174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6mm● Weight:211g