SEM Link launches its 2017 "Back to STEM" Semi-Annual Fundraising Campaign
SEM Link launches its "Back to STEM" Semi-Annual Fundraising Campaign from August 14th until September 29th to support its programs that expose urban youth to STEM and STEM Careers.
· 2nd Annual DMV STEM Career Fair- on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 10:00am-
· Experimental Design Group Mentoring Program which starts in October 2017
· Teen Science Café's which will start in Fall 2017 in Atlanta
· National Chemistry Week Celebration, October 22-28, 2017, in which we will send our volunteers to classrooms and community organizations in Atlanta and the DC, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) areas.
In addition to raising funds and awareness for our programs, the campaign will include a social media campaign each week of the campaign to provide STEM educational tips and hand on STEM activities; look for the hands on activities on Wednesdays with the hashtag #WOSWednesday and look for the tips on Saturdays with the hashtag #BacktoSTEM. "The start of each academic/program year is a great opportunity for new STEM educational experiences and to develop new academic skills." states our Founder and Executive Director Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith "As we start our 12th year of programming and launch another "Back to STEM" fundraising campaign excited about the opportunities to engage youth in hands on STEM activities and provide positive adult role models to help them in their journey to becoming STEM professionals. " Individuals that want to make a contribution can do so online via SEM Link's website (www.semsuccess.org), our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/
About SEM Link
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science. Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in urban areas. Like SEM Link on Facebook and follow @semlink on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/
Media Contact
Carletta S. Hurt
(888) 600-6294
info@semsuccess.org
