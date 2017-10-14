 
News By Tag
* STEMEdu
* Science
* Stem
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

SEM Link launches its 2017 "Back to STEM" Semi-Annual Fundraising Campaign

SEM Link launches its "Back to STEM" Semi-Annual Fundraising Campaign from August 14th until September 29th to support its programs that expose urban youth to STEM and STEM Careers.
 
 
#FillUpOurFlask
#FillUpOurFlask
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
STEMEdu
Science
Stem

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlanta, GA- Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) will launch its  "Back to STEM" Semi-Annual Fundraising Campaign (https://paypal.me/semlink) beginning on Monday, August 14th and ending on Friday, September 29th.  During this campaign, the staff and boards of SEM Link are asking individuals to help us #FillUpOurFlask, with their tax-deductible financial contributions to support our program individuals to support our program activities that take place during the first few months of the 2017-18 program year, which include:

·       2nd Annual DMV STEM Career Fair- on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from  10:00am-2:00 pm at the University of the District of Columbia

·      Experimental Design Group Mentoring Program which starts in October 2017

·      Teen Science Café's which will start in Fall 2017 in Atlanta

·      National Chemistry Week Celebration, October 22-28, 2017, in which we will send our volunteers to classrooms and community organizations in Atlanta and the DC, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) areas.

In addition to raising funds and awareness for our programs, the campaign will include a social media campaign each week of the campaign to provide STEM educational tips and hand on STEM activities; look for the hands on activities on Wednesdays with the hashtag #WOSWednesday and look for the tips on Saturdays with the hashtag #BacktoSTEM. "The start of each academic/program year is a great opportunity for new STEM educational experiences and to develop new academic skills." states our Founder and Executive Director Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith "As we start our 12th year of programming and launch another "Back to STEM" fundraising campaign excited about the opportunities to engage youth in hands on STEM activities and provide positive adult role models to help them in their journey to becoming STEM professionals. "  Individuals that want to make a contribution can do so online via SEM Link's website (www.semsuccess.org), our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/semlinkinc) or mail your check or money order made payable to SEM Link to 228 Auburn Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

About SEM Link

Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science.  Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in urban areas. Like SEM Link on Facebook and follow @semlink on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/semlink) or @semlink on Instagram (http://instagram.com/semlink). For more information about SEM Link visit our website at www.semsuccess.org or email us at info@semsuccess.org.

Media Contact
Carletta S. Hurt
(888) 600-6294
info@semsuccess.org
End
Source:
Email:***@semsuccess.org Email Verified
Tags:STEMEdu, Science, Stem
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share