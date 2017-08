SEM Link launches its 2017 "Back to STEM" Semi-Annual Fundraising Campaign

SEM Link launches its "Back to STEM" Semi-Annual Fundraising Campaign from August 14th until September 29th to support its programs that expose urban youth to STEM and STEM Careers.

Carletta S. Hurt

(888) 600-6294

info@semsuccess.org

--- Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) will launch its "Back to STEM" Semi-Annual Fundraising Campaign (https://paypal.me/semlink) beginning on. During this campaign, the staff and boards of SEM Link are asking individuals to help us, with their tax-deductible financial contributions to support our program individuals to support our program activities that take place during the first few months of the 2017-18 program year, which include:on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 10:00am-2:00 pm at the University of the District of Columbiawhich starts in October 2017which will start in Fall 2017 in Atlanta, October 22-28, 2017, in which we will send our volunteers to classrooms and community organizations in Atlanta and the DC, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) areas.In addition to raising funds and awareness for our programs, the campaign will include a social media campaign each week of the campaign to provide STEM educational tips and hand on STEM activities;"The start of each academic/program year is a great opportunity for new STEM educational experiences and to develop new academic skills." states our Founder and Executive Director Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith "As we start our 12year of programming and launch another "Back to STEM" fundraising campaign excited about the opportunities to engage youth in hands on STEM activities and provide positive adult role models to help them in their journey to becoming STEM professionals. " Individuals that want to make a contribution can do so online via SEM Link's website ( www.semsuccess.org ), our Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/ semlinkinc ) or mail your check or money order made payable to SEM Link to 228 Auburn Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.About SEM LinkScience, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science. Our two core programs,and, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in urban areas. Like SEM Link on Facebook and follow @semlink on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/semlink) or @semlink on Instagram (http://instagram.com/semlink). For more information about SEM Link visit our website at www.semsuccess.org or email us at info@semsuccess.org.