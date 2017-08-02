News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Start Your Career as Yoga Instructor with Yoga teacher training in Rishikesh
In this technology based modern era, the most important objective of humans is to ensure good health and fit physical conditions. Different varieties of new diseases are affecting the healthy ecosystem of humans.
Yes, it is 100% true that, yoga can change both physical and mental conditions of a person. Since ages, the concept of traditional yoga has been trending in and around India. India has gifted many popular yoga teachers to the world, who have proved the power and magic of yoga, by ensuring improved physical conditions of the people. Association for yoga and meditation in Rishikesh is one of the best yoga teacher training schools in India.
Despite being located in India, the school has efficiently managed to attract students from different corners of the world. The best part of this yoga school is its beautiful location. As Rishikesh is one of the most popular hill stations in India, the scenic and natural view of Rishikesh is greatly ensures a favourable environment for yoga training. Yoga is a physical activity, which ensures proper functioning of every organ in the body.
The rules and regulations of yoga are very strict. Thus it is very important for the trainers to teach the students appropriately. Well, for this reason, highly experienced yoga gurus have been arranged at the AYM School, Rishikesh. This yoga school is considered as the best place for the aspiring yoga teachers, who want to spread the magic of yoga through their yoga movements and activities.
Apart from the suitable atmosphere, AYM has managed to design an effective training structure for the aspiring yoga instructors. First, the trainees interact with the importance of yoga and different types of yoga. Once the trainees got an overall idea about yoga, different courses like physiology, Human anatomy, meditation, pranayama, Asana alignment, and philosophy and teacher practicum are offered.
AYM School also offers an intensive yoga teacher training session with different timing schedules. This innovative training session has been structured efficiently to provide an all-round knowledge to the trainees. So, the courses are scheduled in 200 hr, 300 hr, and 500-hour sessions. Highly experienced gurus handle these courses and provide the best possible training to the students.
To ensure an international certification, these above courses are accredited with yoga alliance USA. So, it will be a great decision to start a career as a yoga instructor and to grab the training from the AYM School, Rishikesh. Book the space today and ensure an enrollment to AYM yoga training school.
About the school
AYM yoga school in Rishikesh is a non-profit organization, where different varieties of training are provided to aspiring yoga instructors. This registered yoga institute offers 200 hours, 300 hours, and 500 hours yoga training to the trainees. The ashram has been maintained in between the high mountains. Thus a soothing and comfortable environment is greatly ensured for yoga.
For More Info Please Visit: https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse