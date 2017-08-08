Qpongo Announces World's Largest Coupon Code Enterprise 'Every coupon code for every site in every country and every language.' Qpongo, in 60+ countries LAS VEGAS - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Today on 8/8, and after nearly 8 years in private beta, the



The next time you see that box or link which asks you if you have a coupon code or promo code, do a quick search at Qpongo.com to make sure you're not overpaying.



As an unfunded start-up, Qpongo has broken most of normal start-ups rules. Take, for example, the launch today of what is their "minimum viable product" (MVP) - 63 web sites in 23 languages is hardly an MVP. Qpongo feels that size matters and the goal of having every coupon code for every country gives a real advantage. "Coupon codes for the Swedish market often work for buyers in the U.K.," says developer Mike Maksimov who's arguably visited more different shopping carts during the past 2 years than anyone in the world.



"We've got years of developed products in the pipeline, ready to release. We will redefine this space, maybe e-commerce in general. Stay tuned over the next few months as our next 3 products will change everything. This is more than a project, this is a passion," says group CEO Alexander Kovatch.



When asked about how any company or product could be in private Beta for 8 years, Kovatch responded, "Yes, that's kind of embarrassing but the fact is that I, all of us really, love to write code and no one forced us to ship so we continued to play. I wrote the first software, which we will unveil later, as a way to hack coupon codes and it grew from there. Coupons have always been in my life as my mother has always been an expert couponer. In fact, I might not have had the career I had without coupons."



Kovatch, a technology veteran, wrote the first version of the TWAIN scanner driver, developed a 1.0 product for Microsoft along with multiple other start-ups before founding Qpongo. He fondly recalls that, "I won my first computer by stuffing coupons for a raffle at the local Safeway grocery store. Without q-pons, my life might have been very different."



He continued, "It's best when your job finds you and not the other way around. That's clearly what happened here."



Qpongo®, operated by Qpongo Limited (Ireland) and Tifosi Tech (USA), is a collection of websites, software and services to help you save money.



