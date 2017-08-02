Epicor Announces International Winners of 2017 Partner Excellence Awards

Epicor recognises partners in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific for growth and continued commitment at annual partner conference

-- Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced the international winners of its 2017 Partner Excellence Awards, at the recent Epicor Global Partner Summit in Dubai.The global awards program was launched as part of the new international channel programme, and demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to investing in and growing its international channel. The awards honour partners for their continued success and achievements in supporting Epicor solutions across the globe.All recipients, a mixture of both new and long-term partners, were selected by Epicor based on exceptional performance in market growth, customer satisfaction, total sales and overall commitment to Epicor solutions. Partners are recognised for excellence in growing their Epicor customers through innovation in business and technology. Winners have enabled their customers to compete in today's global economy by setting them up for success. The award winners are:· Biscit for undertaking a project for Varley Group to create Australia's first fully online automated electric vehicles web store, transforming their business by enabling sales to complete in just five minutes· Athens Technology Centre for transforming Postbank Bulgaria's customers' experience through the implementation and deployment of a new Epicor solution ERP for Banking· Tru Care Consultants for outstanding commitment in the fast implementation of Epicor ERP10 for United Crane Components so that it was prepared, implemented and fully compliant with India's new Goods and Services Tax (GST) within just two months· Biscit for using technology to drive innovation throughout the customers' business by creating a mobile application for the management of logistics and warehousing scanning operations and a module to manage the hire and rental of equipment, both fully integrated with Epicor ERP· EpicERP from their inception EpicERP recruited a fully functional team and carried out their own marketing, presales, sales and implementations, since then they have excelled in creating their own pipeline in sales and marketing, and implementing successful projects in their first year of business· DataWorld Solutions for achieving substantial growth in its existing customer base and driving new revenue growth through new customer acquisition"Our international partners are a fundamental part of our business, which Epicor continues to invest and drive growth in. The Partner Excellence Awards give us a chance to recognise and reward the best performers. We consider these award winners 'Grow Getters' as they have not only excelled in growing their business through innovation using Epicor technology, but also enabled their customers to grow," said Sabby Gill, executive vice president, international, Epicor Software.He concluded, "The digitisation of our world represents a tremendous change for all industrial sectors. Customer centricity and the emergence of new business models need flexible and agile value creation networks. The partners honoured by the Epicor Excellence Awards are at the forefront of this, leading their customers through transformation and into growth with Epicor solutions."The awards took place as part of the annual Epicor Momentum Partner Conference, a three-day event that brings together channel partners for all Epicor solutions and services. The event provides a mix of education and networking, providing partners with the opportunity to maximise their investment in their Epicor partnership. This year's conference took place at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.