GCC UHT Milk Market – Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2017 - 2022

-- The GCC UHT milk market has experienced a steady growth in recent years. The factor driving the growth of the market is its functional properties which offer longer shelf-life, ease of transportation and storage, health benefits, etc.The latest report by IMARC Group titled,, finds that the GCC UHT milk market reached a volume of more than 450 Million Litres in 2016, growing at a CAGR of nearly 5% during 2009-2016. UHT milk is prepared by heating raw milk at extremally high temperatures, usually up to 150 ?C for 5 seconds. This technique helps in extending the shelf-life of milk, as a result of which a sealed package of UHT milk can last from six to nine months. Moreover, it also provides ease of storage as UHT treated milk can be preserved without refrigeration. This facilitates consumption of milk in the regions where modes of refrigeration are unavailable. Apart from this, it also aids in transportation without having to invest much on sophisticated cold chain facilities.Changes in lifestyle patterns of the consumers in the GCC region has helped in increasing the demand for UHT milk.Recombined and reconstituted UHT milk holds the largest share in the market.The market is expected to reach a volume of around 600 Million Litres by 2022.The market for UHT milk in the GCC has gained momentum in recent years due to an increase in its consumption. The primary factor which has contributed in influencing the market is changes in lifestyle patterns in the GCC region. In this region, the consumers are becoming health conscious and shifting towards purchasing nutritional and hygienic products. Additionally, as UHT milk can be consumed without heating or boiling, it suits the needs of a consumer-base who live a hectic lifestyle. Further, the market is expected to reach a volume of around 600 Million Litres by 2022.The market is segmented on the basis of product type including fresh UHT milk, and recombined and reconstituted UHT milk. Currently, recombined and reconstituted UHT milk is the most widely consumed UHT milk type in the GCC region, accounting for the majority of the share. The market is also evaluated on the basis of countries, covering Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain. An analysis of the competitive landscape provides the details of the key players operative in the market. Some of the major players in the GCC UHT market are SADAFCO, Almarai, FreislandCampina, Al Ain Dairy and Al Safi Danone.Saudi ArabiaUAEKuwaitOmanQatarBahrainFresh UHT MilkRecombined and Reconstituted UHT MilkSADAFCOAlmaraiFreisland CampinaAl Safi DanoneAl Ainwww.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=794&flag=IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.