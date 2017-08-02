News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
National Baseball Card Day August 12 Highlights Growth Of Industry, Innovative Programs
In-Stadium Giveaways, Hobby Shop Promotions, More As Topps NOW, Hot Rookies Spur Double-Digit Growth
National Baseball Card Day celebrates a thrilling hobby with all that is fun about baseball. Topps, Major League Baseball, and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) are once again partnering to make National Baseball Card Day an unforgettable event. Hobby shops across North America and all 30 Major League Baseball teams will take part in the festivities – giving new and longtime collectors a chance to explore this amazing hobby.
Major Leaguers will also demonstrate their support for National Baseball Card Day when they help get things started on Friday, August 11, by giving away some sample packs from the field prior to games that day.
Topps has seen double-digit growth through the strength of innovative programs like Topps NOW, which celebrates baseball's greatest moments as they happen, with new offerings each day, each available for 24 hours. Topps is closing in on 1,000,000 Topps NOW cards sold since its introduction in April 2016.
The Topps Company, licensee of the Major League Baseball Players Association and the exclusive trading card partner of Major League Baseball, has created baseball cards for more than 65 years. Baseball card collecting continues to provide great childhood memories to millions of fans – young and old alike – and brings family and friends together through the joy of connecting with their favorite baseball players by opening packs of cards.
"As baseball fans get more and more excited about baseball cards, we wanted to create a special day to celebrate this hobby as well as those who make it special," said David Leiner, Topps VP and General Manager of North American Sports and Entertainment. "We see National Baseball Card Day as a way for longtime collectors to celebrate what they love about the hobby and give new collectors a chance to see everything baseball cards have to offer."
Another important influence in the industry's continued growth is the early success of this season's crop of rookies, including Cody Bellinger, Andrew Benintendi, Dansby Swanson, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel.
National Baseball Card Day is an exciting opportunity for baseball fans to visit their local hobby shops, where shop owners will hand out prizes and hold special events as they make the card shop-going experience extraordinary for everyone.
"National Baseball Card day shines a spotlight on the thrill and excitement we all experience whenever we open a pack of baseball cards," said Evan Kaplan, Director, Licensing and Business Development at the Major League Baseball Players Association. "Fans and collectors alike will love receiving free cards of their favorite players; and we look forward to a big turnout on a day dedicated to honor the long-standing tradition of card collecting."
Those who visit participating card shops on National Baseball Card Day will get a free pack of cards, and an opportunity to get an exclusive Topps® card of Mike Trout with a $10 purchase of Topps® products, while supplies last.
Starting July 20, each of MLB's 30 teams have held in-stadium giveaways in anticipation of National Baseball Card Day, giving out team specific four-card packs. Visit www.Topps.com to see a full list of dates and locations.
National Baseball Card Day started as a hobby shop giveaway, and has now turned into an annual celebration with family and friends marking their calendars to enjoy the baseball card collecting experience together.
For more information on National Baseball Card Day and to view a list of participating stores, visit www.Topps.com. Fans can follow along with National Baseball Card activities and events by searching #ToppsBaseballCardDay on their social media channels and by using the hashtag when posting their own related content.
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
973-566-0870
jerry.milani@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse