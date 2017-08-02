 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

Zack Academy Partners with License Preparation Institute to Offer Lead Paint Training in Michigan

 
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Zack Academy, a national provider of certification and training courses, announced today that it has partnered with License Preparation Institute to expand its lead RRP classes in Michigan.

Based in Ypsilanti, MI, License Preparation Institute (LPI) offers initial and refresher lead paint Lead Renovator RRP training in Ann Arbor, Michigan. LPI is also certified to offer blended learning courses for Lead Renovator Initial and Lead Renovator Refresher, where students can complete a majority of the program online at home, and then finish the last few hours and certification exam in-person at their facility after work! The company's next Online Lead Renovator RRP Initial With Local Exam class on August 11th consists of an online lecture and in-person hands on activities / final certification exam at their facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

"We are excited to welcome License Preparation Institute to the Zack Academy Network as our newest Lead RRP trainer. License Preparation Institute is the first member of the Zack Academy Network that offers online Lead RRP training in with a local exam in Michigan, so we look forward to making the training process simpler for students in that region!," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.

About License Preparation Institute:

License Preparation Institute is an EPA accredited training provider for the Lead RRP Initial Certificate (8 Hours Classroom Training or 2.5 Hours Hands on Activities with Online Lectures) and Lead RRP Refresher Certificate (100% Online or 1.2 Hours Hands On Activities with Online Lectures). Our focus is on the online training, which save time, money and is convenient. We are dedicated to providing high quality, interactive, content-rich online training in a user-friendly format.

About Zack Academy:

Zack Academy (http://www.ZackAcademy.com)is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction; contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification; LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.

