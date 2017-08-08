News By Tag
Keith and Associates Hires Debbie Love as Vice President of Planning and Public Outreach
New Position Complements the Firm's Design, Engineering, Traffic, Landscape Architecture and Survey Efforts
Ms. Love is an expert planner, with over 20 years of experience in urban planning, community visioning, regional, city-wide and neighborhood redevelopment plans; transportation planning; preparing and administering Land Development Regulations (LDRs) and comprehensive plans; environmental planning and mitigation; capital improvement programming;
"Creating this position was a very strategic move for our firm. Debbie is extremely well-regarded by industry professionals, with immense knowledge of the planning landscape," said Ms. Dodie Keith-Lazowick, President of Keith and Associates. "With a statewide portfolio of diverse municipal and agency projects under her belt, Debbie is poised to make an immediate impact on our business, providing clients with the most innovative planning and public engagement services."
"I'm excited to be joining such a highly accomplished firm with a 19-year legacy. There is tremendous opportunity to build and grow the planning practice through passionate dedication to delivering best-in-class service to clients," said Love.
Aug 08, 2017