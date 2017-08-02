News By Tag
Indian Art Ideas is pleased to Announce Chitrakshi Singh as the 'Artist of the Month' for Aug 17
Introduced to the world of art at a tender age of 5, Chitrakshi Singh began her artistic career in the year 2012 when she moved to Delhi. A staunch believer of Lord Krishna, she's dedicated towards showcasing the incomplete and pure love story of Radha-Krishna. Chitrakshi Singh is self-taught artist who holds a Master's degree in finance, and her love for art has brought her immense popularity. Her talent spreads wings across various genres and her creations are unique in their own little ways.
The featured artist of the month, Chitrakshi Singh draws strong inspiration from Meera and the themes of her paintings revolve around spirituality, women empowerment, and nature. She thrives to showcase the strength of pure love, and this thought manifests itself in the form of her mesmerising creations. Undeniably, Ms. Singh holds a special place for bright colours in her heart and this is evident in her artworks. Her paintings 'Devotee with Flute' and 'Radha Krishna 1' successfully display the splendour of her talent.
Various exhibitions have witnessed the brilliance of her stroke of brush. Her talent has been given due recognition by numerous magazines and newspapers. The audiences have seen her artistic brilliance live in front of their eyes in camp participations as well. For more details, please visit: https://www.indianartideas.in/
About Indian Art Ideas
Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork.
Indian Art Ideas
+91-9891517759
info@indianartideas.com
