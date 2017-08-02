 
News By Tag
* Blow Dry London
* Hair Blow Dry London
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432


The Happy Hour Offers at aer Blowdry Bar

aer Blowdry Bar, one of the leading blowdry bars in London has recently announced various happy hour offers for their esteemed customers. The current offer has already created a buzz and a wave of excitement among the fashion lovers in the city.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Blow Dry London
Hair Blow Dry London

Industry:
Fashion

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

LONDON - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- aer Blowdry Bar, one of the leading blowdry bars in London has recently announced various happy hour offers for their esteemed customers. The current offer has already created a buzz and a wave of excitement among the fashion lovers in the city.

For the month of August, every Monday to Friday, aer Blowdry Bar will be providing their special aer blowdries and aer long/thick hair blowdries for just £30 and £40 respectively. To redeem this offer, all you need to do is make your booking online using the code "summerspecial". This offer will be valid for bookings between 1pm to 4 pm.

In an another exciting offer, aer Blowdry Bar is offering 15% off on lash extensions and lash curl/lift. This offer is applicable on online bookings made for anyday between Monday to Thursday. The code "summerbeauty" has to be used to redeem this offer.

The expert team of blow dry specialists and beauty therapists at aer blowdry bar are all geared up for this latest offer. They are excited to give their customers a nice, trendy and transformed look for great offer prices. They are known for providing the best hair styling services to their customers in London. Their styling services include hair blow dry and up style, threading, tinting, lash bar, manicures and pedicures.

If you too wish to get the best stylish look at great discounted rates, visit aer Blowdry Bar now. Make online bookings, redeem the offers and get the best hair style today. For more information about their services visit http://aerblowdrybar.com/ or for bookings, contact them at 0207 244 9499.

About The Company:

aer blowdry bar (http://aerblowdrybar.com/) is the brainchild of ex-L'Oreal hair care executive and self-confessed blowdry addict Anushka Lakhani. Having lived in five different countries and always insisting on 'perfect' hair, Anushka tried and tested every blowdry on offer to find the best for her unruly hair. She now knows what it takes to get the perfect blowdry and how to make it last. Noticing a lack of good quality and affordable blowdries in London, she embarked on her dream, to open her very own blow dry bar in the heart of Kensington.

Contact
Anushka Lakhani
***@aerblowdrybar.com
End
Source:aer blowdry bar
Email:***@aerblowdrybar.com
Tags:Blow Dry London, Hair Blow Dry London
Industry:Fashion
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Press Release Company PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share