The Happy Hour Offers at aer Blowdry Bar
aer Blowdry Bar, one of the leading blowdry bars in London has recently announced various happy hour offers for their esteemed customers. The current offer has already created a buzz and a wave of excitement among the fashion lovers in the city.
For the month of August, every Monday to Friday, aer Blowdry Bar will be providing their special aer blowdries and aer long/thick hair blowdries for just £30 and £40 respectively. To redeem this offer, all you need to do is make your booking online using the code "summerspecial"
In an another exciting offer, aer Blowdry Bar is offering 15% off on lash extensions and lash curl/lift. This offer is applicable on online bookings made for anyday between Monday to Thursday. The code "summerbeauty" has to be used to redeem this offer.
The expert team of blow dry specialists and beauty therapists at aer blowdry bar are all geared up for this latest offer. They are excited to give their customers a nice, trendy and transformed look for great offer prices. They are known for providing the best hair styling services to their customers in London. Their styling services include hair blow dry and up style, threading, tinting, lash bar, manicures and pedicures.
If you too wish to get the best stylish look at great discounted rates, visit aer Blowdry Bar now. Make online bookings, redeem the offers and get the best hair style today. For more information about their services visit http://aerblowdrybar.com/
About The Company:
aer blowdry bar (http://aerblowdrybar.com/
Contact
Anushka Lakhani
***@aerblowdrybar.com
End
