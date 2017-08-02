News By Tag
Swiss-Belhotel International Expands Presence In Jordan With Opening Of Second Hotel
Swiss-Belhotel International has announced the opening of Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel,
Mr Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Swiss-Belhotel International, said, "We are proud to welcome Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel to our collection of hotels in the region. Tala Bay is a unique leisure hub and is quickly emerging as a sought-after destination. With the opening of this second property we are excited to expand our footprint here, especially at a time when the area is experiencing continued growth in demand from both regional and international travelers."
Mr. Ziad Abu Jaber, Chairman of Jordan Projects for Tourism Development (JPTD), stated, "JPTD is a publicly listed company that owns, develops and operates the entire Red Sea destination of Tala Bay Aqaba. As part of an exclusive agreement signed recently with Swiss-Belhotel International, we had appointed Swiss-Belhotel International to co-manage JPTD's existing three hotels in Aqaba as well as our future portfolio of properties. Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel enjoys a prime location in Tala Bay and has been developed to serve the growing need for quality hotels."
Featuring 260 well-appointed rooms equipped with all essential amenities, Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel is a value-driven property offering its guests a comfortable and enjoyable stay. Each room boasts a private balcony with relaxing views of the swimming pool, mountains or the Marina. Included in the hotel's superb facilities is an international all-day-dining restaurant, a pool bar, an outdoor swimming pool, a separate kids' pool and a full-service spa offering an array of health and beauty treatments. Guests can also enjoy daily recreation activities such as aqua aerobics and yoga or take advantage of a free shuttle service to the centre of Aqaba. The ancient city of Petra is accessible by a day trip while Wadi Rum is only one hour away.
Swiss-Belhotel International currently has more than 3500 rooms under development in key destinations across the Middle East. Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said, "We are committed to growing our presence in the Middle East, a strategic growth market for us where we have a robust development
pipeline corresponding to 17% of our global portfolio. We are eager to expand in the region in the right locations with the right partners such as Jordan Projects for Tourism Development and are pleased to flag Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel as our latest property."
Tala Bay is a fascinating fully-integrated destination on the Red Sea Coast featuring over 400 luxury Real Estate Beach properties varying between villas, apartments and beach Cabanas, 3, 4 and 5 beach resort hotels, a state-of-the-
About Swiss-Belhotel International
Swiss-Belhotel International currently manages a portfolio of more than *145 hotels, resorts and projects located in China, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey and Tanzania. Awarded Indonesia's Leading Global Hotel Chain for six consecutive years, Swiss-Belhotel International is one of the world's fastest-growing international hotel and hospitality management groups. The Group provides comprehensive and highly professional development and management services in all aspects of hotel, resort and serviced residences. Offices are located in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, United Arab Emirates. swiss-
*Numbers may fluctuate
