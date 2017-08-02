 
News By Tag
* Swiss
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Al Barsha
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432


Swiss-Belhotel International Expands Presence In Jordan With Opening Of Second Hotel

Swiss-Belhotel International has announced the opening of Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel,
 
 
Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel
Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Swiss

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

AL BARSHA, UAE - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Swiss-Belhotel International has announced the opening of Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel, its second property in Aqaba, Jordan. Superbly located along the coast of Tala Bay merely two minutes' walk from the private beach stretching along Aqaba Gulf, Marina Plaza Hotel is a beautiful 4-star resort. Offering breathtaking views of the golden mountains and the Red Sea, it boasts outstanding accommodation and leisure facilities.

Mr Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Swiss-Belhotel International, said, "We are proud to welcome Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel to our collection of hotels in the region. Tala Bay is a unique leisure hub and is quickly emerging as a sought-after destination. With the opening of this second property we are excited to expand our footprint here, especially at a time when the area is experiencing continued growth in demand from both regional and international travelers."

Mr. Ziad Abu Jaber, Chairman of Jordan Projects for Tourism Development (JPTD), stated, "JPTD is a publicly listed company that owns, develops and operates the entire Red Sea destination of Tala Bay Aqaba. As part of an exclusive agreement signed recently with Swiss-Belhotel International, we had appointed Swiss-Belhotel International to co-manage JPTD's existing three hotels in Aqaba as well as our future portfolio of properties. Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel enjoys a prime location in Tala Bay and has been developed to serve the growing need for quality hotels."

Featuring 260 well-appointed rooms equipped with all essential amenities, Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel is a value-driven property offering its guests a comfortable and enjoyable stay. Each room boasts a private balcony with relaxing views of the swimming pool, mountains or the Marina. Included in the hotel's superb facilities is an international all-day-dining restaurant, a pool bar, an outdoor swimming pool, a separate kids' pool and a full-service spa offering an array of health and beauty treatments. Guests can also enjoy daily recreation activities such as aqua aerobics and yoga or take advantage of a free shuttle service to the centre of Aqaba. The ancient city of Petra is accessible by a day trip while Wadi Rum is only one hour away.
Swiss-Belhotel International currently has more than 3500 rooms under development in key destinations across the Middle East. Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said, "We are committed to growing our presence in the Middle East, a strategic growth market for us where we have a robust development

pipeline corresponding to 17% of our global portfolio. We are eager to expand in the region in the right locations with the right partners such as Jordan Projects for Tourism Development and are pleased to flag Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel as our latest property."

Tala Bay is a fascinating fully-integrated destination on the Red Sea Coast featuring over 400 luxury Real Estate Beach properties varying between villas, apartments and beach Cabanas, 3, 4 and 5 beach resort hotels, a state-of-the-art marina that serves as an international entry point to the Kingdom, a beach club, a diving centre, a wide array of water sports and a booming commercial area with excellent infrastructure.

Share your posts with us using hashtag #swissbelhotelme
For further information visit http://www.swiss-belhotel.com

For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 697 5146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com
http://www.mpj-pr.com

About Swiss-Belhotel International
Swiss-Belhotel International currently manages a portfolio of more than *145 hotels, resorts and projects located in  China, Vietnam, Philippines,  Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey and Tanzania. Awarded Indonesia's Leading Global Hotel Chain for six consecutive years, Swiss-Belhotel International is one of the world's fastest-growing international hotel and hospitality management groups. The Group provides comprehensive and highly professional development and management services in all aspects of hotel, resort and serviced residences. Offices are located in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, United Arab Emirates.  swiss-behotel.com
*Numbers may fluctuate

Media Contact
Marketing Pro-Junction
pressrelease@mpj-pr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mpj-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Swiss
Industry:Tourism
Location:Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing Projunction PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share