New Alertus Desktop Notification Features Highlight Alertus Technologies Summer 2017 Release
Software update now available for download for Alertus customers
"During an emergency, organizations need to get potentially life-saving information out as quickly as possible," said Gary El-Gamil, Director of Software Engineering for Alertus Technologies. "These new desktop alerting features will allow organizations to further streamline their emergency mass notification efforts."
The update adds support for the Alertus Desktop Notification to allow users to receive alerts through a locked computer screen. When activated, the system immediately overrides a locked computer screen, negating the need for users to unlock the computer first. Additionally, new support for Wake-on-LAN capability will automatically awaken sleeping Windows desktops upon receipt of an alert. If recipients are away from their computers when an alert goes out, they will immediately see a full screen alert upon return instead of seeing the message after waking their machine.
The company is also releasing a new USB panic button with the capability to activate and send an alert via Alertus Desktop Activator and Alertus Desktop Notification on Windows desktops even if the connected computer is locked. Easily mountable in any workspace, the device is equipped with a recessed button to help avoid accidental activation and utilizes red and blue LED lights to indicate when it's ready for use.
Other new features and enhancements from the Alertus Summer 2017 Software Release include:
• New, modern look to the Alertus Console
• Active directory machine group targeting
• Enhanced grouping capability for the Alertus Recipient App
• Alertus ThreatWatcher integration for NOAA's upcoming migration to CAP 1.2
• Easier configuration of device assignment roles for large enterprises
• Ability to send preset alerts from the Alertus Desktop Activator
• Additional support for foreign languages and special characters on the Alertus Desktop Activator
• Avaya VoIP integrations for Aura and IP Office
Alertus customers can access and view all update features by logging into their customer portal at my.alertus.com. For more information on Alertus Technologies, visit www.alertus.com.
Alertus Media Contact
Greg Smith, Public Relations Manager
866.425.3788 x784 | gsmith@alertus.com
About Alertus Technologies
Alertus Technologies is a pioneer and market leader of emergency mass notification systems for large-area, high occupancy facilities. Since 2002 Alertus has engineered groundbreaking solutions for unified mass notification, in-building notification, outdoor notification, and personal notification. Alertus solutions have been implemented worldwide by thousands of organizations in multiple industries. www.alertus.com.
Contact
Greg Smith
Public Relations Manager
***@alertus.com
