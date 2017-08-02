News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
What We Learned in South Africa with ActivShot
In Focus Brands was in South Africa with ActivShot SA, the owner of the patented technology ACECam to build the brand and the branded systems' team. It only took swimming with black tip sharks to build instant cohesion!
The new ActivShot units will feature many updated technology and design revisions to ensure the product will deliver for golf courses and golfers across the globe. Some of the key upgrades include: the ability to analyze golf ball brands being used, improved video streaming, and the addition of technology sponsored by Intel. Intel Ignition Labs have been aiding the technical team with R&D in South Africa. The updated units are being manufactured now and we expect a US delivery by late Fall, 2017. US trials will be conducted at selected golf courses across the USA to highlight the features and revenue channels. Please contact JillD@infocusbrands.com to learn more about getting your golf course into the ActivShot Universe.
ActivShot Co-Founder Brent Martin adds: "Our partnership with the South African team continues to flourish and to prepare us for continued international expansions. The capabilities of this incredible technology will generate multiple revenue streams in numerous verticals. The future of how the game of golf is played begins now. We cannot wait to schedule demos in the US."
Renier du Plessis, the Founder and Inventor of ActivShot and Golf Rewards, sums up the trip. "The partnership between our South African Product Team and In Focus Brands will continue to drive innovation in golf initially and other sports in the near future. This unique, collaborative balance between state of the art technology and incredible branded experiences is inspiring."
To learn more, please visit ActivShot online.
####
ActivShot USA (www.activshot.com) is the owner of the patented and trademarked ACECam, the IOT hardware technology that allows golf clubs around the globe to offer players the opportunity to participate in golf challenges and unique contests.
In Focus Brands.com focuses on Creatively Practical solutions-Ideas to Action; Action to Revenue. As branded business development and systems experts, they have created, resurrected and/or managed over 128 diverse businesses across industries. The company integrates strategy, operational execution and funding by bringing deployable teams and resources to our clients' present needs and structuring branded systems and staffs for the sustainable and successful future.
Diamond Point Co-Development Fund is a royalty-based fund started by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands that creates more flexibility during the startup phase and focuses on delivering funding and resources to execute to a branded plan for proof of concept or launch stage companies.
In Focus Brands Diamond Point Co-Development Fund
Contact
Jill Daye
***@infocusbrands.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse