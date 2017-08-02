News By Tag
Demos Group appoints Todd Turner as CEO
In his new position, Mr Turner will lead the operations of Demos Group and the transformation of the business to meet the changing requirements of global customers. In particular, he will be responsible for developing international customer relationships, coordinating new online business resources, developing new business models and enhancing the Group's outsourcing services and expertise.
Dai Shen, Director General of Demos Group, said: "We thank Todd for his dynamism, his efforts and his remarkable contribution since 2006 in developing Demos Group's Anglo-American subsidiary Hemsley Fraser and the international business. His role now will be to re-develop our global offering, so that our multinational customers can benefit from truly transformative and integrated global learning."
Commenting on his appointment, Todd Turner said: "I look forward to my new responsibilities as CEO of Demos, and the opportunity to provide even stronger integration across our products and services. Hemsley Fraser's operating model has been very successful and we credit that to having invested heavily in digital learning, interactive design technology and next-generation classroom environments. Demos Group is a well-known European learning and development brand and it is an exciting challenge to further expand the relationship between the two organisations. Our combined strengths in managed learning services, customised learning solutions, personalised in-house training programmes, publicly-scheduled training courses and digital learning, will form the basis of an even stronger offering in the market."
Demos was acquired in 2016 by theChinese group Weidong Cloud Education - one of the world's leading online learning companies and a partner of UNESCO - which also acquired Brest Business School (BBS) in 2017. Mr Turner's appointment follows two other changes which have been made to further develop Weidong Group's operations in China and to promote the Weidong-Demos and BBS offering to the global vocational education market.
Liw Kim Sen,Vice Chairman of Weidong Group's board of directors, has been appointed as President of the Group's Business Management Board of Europe, based in Paris. Dai Shen will take on the additional role of Weidong-Demos' Vocational Education President.
For further information, please visit www.hemsleyfraser.co.uk
Background notes: Founded in 1991, Hemsley Fraser provides training courses, digital and blended learning solutions and managed learning services that help to transform individuals, teams and organisations. Part of the Weidong-Demos global family, Hemsley Fraser delivers learning in over 90 countries. The company has been consistently ranked by global learning portal TrainingIndustry.com as one of the world's Top 20 leadership training providers (since 2010), a Top 20 training outsourcing provider (since 2011) and as a Top 20 online learning library company (a new category introduced in 2017).
