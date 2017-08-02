News By Tag
How GST will impact the Gold and Diamond Jewellery on Consumer level?
The Wheels are churning and India is moving slowly but strongly towards Economic revolution. We are witnessing an economic betterment of the nation where everything seems to be undergoing a great transformational phase,
If we talk about the tax slab, then the tax rate is almost similar to what it was before. There was 1% tax & recently introduced (Year 2016) 1% excise on Gold & Diamond jewellery. The current increase is of approx 1% in total. Now there is 3% universal tax slab of Goods & Service; this will unify things and will also organize the Jewellery sector.
The 14-year-old e-jewellery retail company Khanna Jewels' owner Mr. Ambesh Khanna sees this as a promising step and a great move to bring every seller on one platform. This will not only benefit the customers, but even the makers and sellers who earlier had to compromise on making charges and other charges. Mr Ambesh Khanna said that the 3% unified tax system will keep the price of jewellery almost the same across the nation and will also create a balanced ecosystem of opportunity for people like us.
At consumer level, whether the buyer is buying thru e-retail or brick & motor shops, they will have unilateral tax & price benefits. This will also ensure transfer of stability & trust to the buyer in their purchase of gold & diamonds. GST will bring transparency to the end jewel product purchased by a buyer, as due to better industry control.
Many jewellers believe that 3% tax slab is fair and will help in creating a transparent system, but if it would have been 2 % then it would have better. This, however, is debatable point and its impact can only be adjudged with time, but for the time being, this is a great and encouraging move.
Mrs Renna Khanna, co-owner of Khanna Jewels said that there are many unorganized players in this sector who have a strong hold in the rural and tier II and tier III cities. With the 3% taxation coming into the picture even the unorganized sector will be motivated to become organized.
But it will have an impact on labour & manufacturing charges. Earlier labour or manufacturing charges were not under taxation ambit. But now it will be subject to high Goods & Service tax rate of 18%.
The Consumer's world over value transparent product price and Indians consumer are no different. Organized sectors in jewellery or any other industry have always maintained the decorum of the value of Product & the Trust in their brand. GST will push the highly unorganized sector of gems & jewels to become organized. This will benefit customers as explained above.
This will also bring better policy movement for people /workers /small traders associated with our gems & jewels sector. For the government, it will bring in better control & revenue in the industry.
Export market of jewellery would involve more of paper work & bureaucracy due to two main holds a) exports will have no exemption on GST for Gold procured b) as bullion as the commodity is by & large imported; it will invite value addition to labour & manufacturing charges.
With so much hype and hoopla, we have the 3% Goods & Service tax finally being implemented from 1st of July on Diamond & Gold jewellery. It is too early to predict if this move is positive or negative, but the impact will be ambidextrous to all. However, this move is being welcomed by companies like Khanna jewels who works only as an organized jewellery selling platform.
