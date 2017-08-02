News By Tag
Baby Bullet set to charm South Africa
The Baby Bullet is another entirely unique offering; it's an easy to use, easy to clean blender that's made specifically for the preparation and storage of baby foods. The Baby Bullet has been developed to cater for the manic lifestyle associated with new parenting and for those who want only the best for their little ones. This high-quality lifestyle appliance allows the effortless creation of delicious, healthy and nutritious baby food in seconds while simplifying the storing thereof - making it the must-have accessory for new moms and dads.
With the Baby Bullet it's easy to make either individual meals, or to create up to six portions at a time; each of which can be stored in sealable, date-dialed individual cups that can then be refrigerated (or frozen). With a minimum of effort, and a fair amount of fun, parents can ensure that their babies get the best possible diet, starting right after weaning.
The 22-piece NutriBullet Baby Bullet set is the perfect gift for all new parents or those expecting. Ideal for little ones ranging from six months to three years old as they adjust to finger foods.
The recommended retail selling price for the Baby Bullet is R1599 and it comes with a 1 year warranty.
For more information and stockists, please visit www.nutribullet.co.za.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
22-piece set includes:
• Compact, high torque power base
• Blender blade to purée foods to the perfect consistency
• Milling blade to make rice flour or rice cereal from grains
• Batch bowl for mixing larger quantities of baby food
• 2 short cups to make smaller quantities of baby food
• 2 stay fresh lids to fit on to the short cups for easy storage and travel
• Set of 6 date dial cups to store your food in so you know exactly how fresh it is
• Tip proof tray to hold 6 date dial cups upright
• 2 silicone trays with lids to store and freeze individual portions
• Baby spatula
• Easy to follow user manual and cook book
• Pocket Nutritionist food information guide
Specs
• Power: 200W
• Batch bowl capacity: 946ml
• Short cup capacity: 354ml
• Storage cup capacity: 60ml
Care Instructions
• Hand wash any of the pieces (except for the power base) with warm soapy water and rinse
• To clean the power base, unplug the unit and use a damp cloth to wipe off any food particles
