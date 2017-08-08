News By Tag
HealthCare800 Brings Digital Transformation in the Healthcare Sector in the US
HeathCare800 is a one stop search engine to look for doctors and specialists in Washington DC, Virginia and Maryland, such as gastroentrologists, opthalmologists, orthopedic doctors and more.
With Healthcare800 digital transformation, anybody can find a doctor in their city, schedule an appointment online, and communicate with them securely. The advanced search option and communication portal of HealthCare800.com helps you choose a competent healthcare service provider to get help right away. Healthcare providers can also harness the power of Healthcare800 as the definitive platform that helps them build their presence, grow establishments and engage patients more deeply than ever. To avail the best services, all you have to do is choose a category (Doctor, Hospitals, Facilities, Dentist, and Fitness Center). Once you are directed to the new page, fill in your state, city or town and the specialty you are looking for. The search results will bring forth the list of best specialists in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia such as gastroenterology specialist, orthopedic doctor, dentist and more. Thereafter, you can proceed to make an appointment instantly online and Healthcare800 will confirm the appointment by email and or text message.
A senior officer at Healthcare800 commented, "Our goal is to link our users with the most qualified and readily available healthcare professionals, health facilities, hospitals, health businesses of their need at the nearest zip code or address area of their search." Further he said, "We pre-qualify and support our providers to make pharmacy prescriptions, appointment reminders, diagnostic services more efficient, while reducing appointment and services wait time."
Why Choose Healthcare800 Services? It is the perfect search engine for finding doctors, dentists or hospitals. check ratings/reviews and then schedule appointment, get expert health solutions from anywhere, anytime and online certification verification for health specialists. Clients can sign up, and have access to their multiple appointments with all providers, contact all providers, request medication refills, or other needed interaction with their providers and access their complete account activities with all their providers anywhere online at anytime.
Visit www.healthcare800.com and try their award winning online search, instant online appointment and health services support system. Find a healthcare provider appointment for a doctor, health facility, dentist or fitness center today, make an appointment and get the specialist care you need any where.
To know more, visit www.healthcare800.com.
ABOUT HEALTHCARE 800
Located in Fairfax, Virginia, HealthCare800 is leading healthcare platform that connects millions of patients with hundreds of thousands of healthcare providersand helps people make better healthcare decisions. It is a singular platformthat helps consumers with all their healthcare requirements – from finding the healthcare provider to booking an appointment, and online doctor consultation. It also help healthcare providers, ranging from clinics to hospitals, digitize and deliver more efficient and higher quality healthcare to millions of patients every day. It continues to be dedicated to centering healthcare around the consumer and helping billions of people live healthier longer lives.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address – 8280
Willow Oaks Corporate Dr,
Fairfax, VA 22031 USA
Email - css@healthcare800.com & cs@healthcare800.com
Website - http://healthcare800.com/
Contact Number – USA Toll Free: 888-800-7608
All Calls: 571-765-6083, 301-423-7808
Healthcare800
