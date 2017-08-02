News By Tag
Manage your Properties with De La Porte
If you have one or more residential properties to manage, you must consider employing professionals from De La Porte for reliable and efficient property management services.
The Benefits of Hiring their Services
• Higher Quality Tenants
You will no longer have to worry about getting difficult and uncooperative tenants. The property management company will check the background of the applicant thoroughly. Thus, you will be protected from rental scams or troubles due to illegal associations of your tenant.
• Less Costly and Time Consuming Legal Problems
Suppose you are being troubled by your current tenant. Hiring a property management firm at this juncture would be hassle-free, and will reduce your stress levels. An influential property management company will be abreast of the latest landlord-tenant or other property related laws. You will thus be at an advantage and this will also ensure reduction of charges.
• Shorter Vacancy Cycles
A property manager will also look after the conditions of your property. They will suggest when and what renovations should be done at the best price. The company will also suggest rent rates in the contemporary market such that your property does not remain vacant too long. On your behalf, the company will advertise your property both online and offline.
• Better Tenant Retention
They will also assure that you do not have a high tenant turnover rate which is mostly caused due to maintenance issues. Besides full renovations, the property management company usually takes charge of smaller repairs. It helps in maintaining friendly relations between the landlord and the tenant.
• Tighter Rent Collection Process
This is the most important factor. The property management company will take care of rent collection. They have stringent rules in place and are firm in case of late submission of rent, and can even deliver an eviction notice if necessary.
• Assistance with Taxes
They can advise you on deductions and organize the required documents for taxation.
• Increase the Value of the Investment
If you deal personally with maintenance and repair, it could end up costing a pile. But contracting a property management firm will be a step towards increasing the value of your investment.
Other than these advantages and hassle-free services, you will also save the time spent in following up on your tenant for everything.
For more information about De La Porte and their management services visit their website http://www.delaporte.capetown/
About De La Porte
Based in South Africa, De La Porte was founded in 1998. Sales, leasing and maintenance are a part of their property management services in the residential, industrial and commercial sectors.
Contact
Unit 16, Platinum Junction, School Street
Milnerton 7441
(021) 551 9777
jonty@delaporte.co.za
