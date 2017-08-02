News By Tag
EEO-1 Reporting Requirements For Employers (2017 Update)
The webinar will help employers transition to the new summary pay data collection and provide answers to friquently asked questions on the new EEO-1 reporting requirments
Despite the passage of the Equal Pay Act in 1963, women still lag significantly behind in pay. While many may say the discrepancy is caused by lifestyle choices, it appears that pay discrimination is still an ongoing concern. Unfortunately, pay issues are difficult to investigate due to a lack of information. For this reason, the EEOC and the OFCCP have been looking for ways to get more pay information such as to address the continued discrepancy in pay. One of the ways is the use of a new EEO-1 form where employers will report not only traditional demographic data but also pay information. The new rule would require employers and contractors with at least 100 employees to accurately track and report on the number of hours employees work, identify their employees' earnings using W-2 wage data over a 12-month period and classify employees in one of 12 pay bands in an effort to highlight and eliminate pay disparities. Are you prepared?
The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Susan Desmond, an expert with over 30 years of representing management in all areas of labor and employment law. She is a principal with Jackson Lewis PC. A frequent author and speaker, Ms. Desmond is listed in Best Lawyers in America and has been named by Chambers USA as one of America's leading business lawyers for labor and employment law. She is also listed in Mid-South Super Lawyers and Louisiana Super Lawyers.
Webinar attendees will learn:
-The role of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the changes made by them to the EEO-1 for 2017
-What a company must do in order to comply with the new EEO-1
-The technical differences between the existing EEO-1 and the new EEO-1
-Who has to file an EEO-1 report
-What has to be filed
-Obtaining the race and gender information you need
-Single establishment vs. multi-establishment employers
-How the OFCCP and the EEOC will use this information
-Focus on agency action regarding compensation discrimination
-Affirmative action as it relates to veterans and the disabled
-The financial risk created by the new reporting obligations and how to minimize them
-Protecting your self-audit from disclosure
-How to conduct your self-audit before the EEOC or the OFCCP comes knocking
To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/
