News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Iot Healthcare Market Worth $30bn in 2021
The global IoT healthcare market is estimated at $10.6bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2017-2027. The analytic services segment held the largest market share, with $5.7 billion in value in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% for the period 2017-2027.
The lead analyst of the report said: "The healthcare software segment for big data is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period driven by regulatory requirements to convert patient records into digital format. The high growth rate of this segment is also driven by the increasing need from healthcare provides to implement revenue and workforce management.
Among the analytic services, clinical analytics is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. With the implementation of innovative technologies such as Precision Medicine, mHealth, and sensors in the healthcare industry, clinical analytics will play a huge role in the evolution of new forms of treatments to treat different therapeutics and provide better population and precision health management."
The 192-page report provides 162 charts that add visual analysis in order to explain the developing trends within the Global IoT HealthcareMarket.
Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 as well as qualitative analyses for the leading segments and sub segments of this market: Hardware, Software, Analytic Services, Clinical Data Analytics, Financial Data Analytics and Operational Analytics
The 192-page report offers market forecasts for North America (the US and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, the UK and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
This report also discusses the leading companies that hold the largest market shares in the IoT healthcare market: Cerner Corporation, Cognizant Technology Corporation, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, United Health Group (Optum), Koninklijke Philips NV
And Siemens AG.
This report discusses Porter's Five Forces Analysis. These forces analyze the IoT healthcare market from five different perspectives such as competitive rivalry within the industry; threat of new entrants; bargaining power of suppliers; bargaining power of buyers; and threat of substitute products. Further, this report discusses competitive landscape which includes information on partnerships, collaboration, joint ventures, product launch/development and acquisitions.
The report Global IoT Healthcare Market Forecast 2017-2027: Hardware, Software, Analytic Services, Clinical Data Analytics, Financial Data Analytics, Operational Analytics, Opportunities for Telemedicine & Connected Health Within the IoT Ecosystemreport will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the IoT healthcare market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the IoT healthcare industry.
Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@
About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-
Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.
Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse