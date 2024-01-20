News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
North America Spinal Implants Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2017-2024
The North America spinal implants devices market is estimated at USD 4.7 billion
North America Spinal Implants Market – Market Segmentation:
The North America spinal implants market is segmented based on product type, surgery type, procedure type, end-user and geography.
The vertebral compression fracture (VCF) treatment devices are further segmented into two product type balloon kyphoplasty devices and verteboplasty devices. VCF's are generally treated with vertebral augmentation.
The North America spinal implants market is also segmented based on procedure type into open surgery and minimally invasive surgeries.
Browse Full Report with Details TOC @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Based on geography, the market is segmented into 3 geographical regions:
· U.S.
· Canada
· Mexico
This market is segmented into countries U.S., Canada and Mexico. U.S. dominates the market with 89.7% market share. Mexico is expected to grow at a very high rate owing to large potential of medical tourism in orthopedic surgeries. Canadian market is expected to grow at a very controlled rate owing to large waiting time for these surgeries. Though Canadian government is providing healthcare reimbursement to patients opting surgeries in U.S. according to the surgery costs in Canada, any overhead costs patients need to bear from their own pocket.
Request For Sample: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Some of the major players operating in this market are
1. Zimmer Inc.
2. DepuySynthes Companies
3. Stryker
4. Benvenue Medical
5. CareFusion Corporation
6. Medtronic
7. Alphatec Spine, Inc.
8. NuVasive Inc.
9. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
10. Orthofix International N.V.
11. Globus Medical Inc.
12. LDR Holding Corporation
13. K2M Inc.
14. B. Braun Melsungen
Related Report
Global Hemostats Market- Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Hemostats Market, By Product Type (Thrombin Based, Combination, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based, Gelatin Based, Collagen Based Hemostat), By Indication (Wound Closure, Surgery), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Trends and Forecast to 2024
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Ankit Singh
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Investor: investors@databridgemarketresearch.com
Visit Blog http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Contact
Ankit Singh
sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
+1-888-387-2818
***@databridgemarketresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse