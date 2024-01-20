 
News By Tag
* Spinal Implants Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

North America Spinal Implants Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2017-2024

The North America spinal implants devices market is estimated at USD 4.7 billion
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Spinal Implants Market

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Pune - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Products

PUNE, India - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- North America Spinal Implants Market, By Product Type (Fusion Implant Devices (Cervical Fusion (Anterior Cervical Fusion, Posterior Cervical Fusion), Thoraco-Lumbar Fusion (Anterior Thoraco-Lumbar Fusion, Posterior Thoraco-Lumbar Fusion, Interbody Thoraco-Lumbar Fusion)), Non-Fusion Implant Devices (Dynamic Stabilization Devices, Artificial Discs, Annulus Repair Devices, Nuclear Disc Prostheses), VCF Treatment Devices (Baloon Kyphoplasty Devices, Verteboplasty Devices)), By End-User (Hospitals, Spinal Surgery Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, Others), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Trends and Forecast to 2022

North America Spinal Implants Market – Market Segmentation:

The North America spinal implants market is segmented based on product type, surgery type, procedure type, end-user and geography.

The vertebral compression fracture (VCF) treatment devices are further segmented into two product type balloon kyphoplasty devices and verteboplasty devices. VCF's are generally treated with vertebral augmentation.

The North America spinal implants market is also segmented based on procedure type into open surgery and minimally invasive surgeries.

Browse Full Report with Details TOC @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america...

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 3 geographical regions:

·         U.S.

·         Canada

·         Mexico

This market is segmented into countries U.S., Canada and Mexico. U.S. dominates the market with 89.7% market share. Mexico is expected to grow at a very high rate owing to large potential of medical tourism in orthopedic surgeries. Canadian market is expected to grow at a very controlled rate owing to large waiting time for these surgeries. Though Canadian government is providing healthcare reimbursement to patients opting surgeries in U.S. according to the surgery costs in Canada, any overhead costs patients need to bear from their own pocket.

Request For Sample: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbm...

Some of the major players operating in this market are

1.       Zimmer Inc.

2.       DepuySynthes Companies

3.       Stryker

4.       Benvenue Medical

5.       CareFusion Corporation

6.       Medtronic

7.       Alphatec Spine, Inc.

8.       NuVasive Inc.

9.       Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

10.   Orthofix International N.V.

11.   Globus Medical Inc.

12.   LDR Holding Corporation

13.   K2M Inc.

14.   B. Braun Melsungen

Related Report

Global Hemostats Market- Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Hemostats Market, By Product Type (Thrombin Based, Combination, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based, Gelatin Based, Collagen Based Hemostat), By Indication (Wound Closure, Surgery), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Trends and Forecast to 2024

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Ankit Singh

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Investor: investors@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Blog http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

Contact
Ankit Singh
sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
+1-888-387-2818
***@databridgemarketresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@databridgemarketresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Spinal Implants Market
Industry:Health
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Data Bridge Market Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share