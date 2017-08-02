Get to know How to resolve various issue associated with Juno mail

Media Contact

dialforinfo

basantsunny

18443073488

***@gmail.com dialforinfobasantsunny18443073488

End

-- Juno email is an email service provider which is used for sending mail over the Internet. The service of Juno mail is brand because of its reliability. It gives fast internet connection speed to its user. There is no need to worry about storage as it provides huge space for storing messages.If you are using Juno mail for sending or receiving mail and you are going on vacation then you need to set an automatic reply as a default sending message,if you are not able to read your email . If you are getting an error message for automatic reply then you should knowHere are the steps given below,you need to follow these steps:• First you need to sign in your Juno email account then you have to go in the Message center.• Here you have to click on the options then select vacation responder and turn on the Vacation responder .• You need to set "From" and "Till"dates by using drop down list.• You need to type a customized message to be sent as a reply to any email you receive,while you are not working.• Now you can check the vacation responder reply sent to your inbox.• Next click on the "Save" button to finish.Now you can easily set auto reply to your Juno mail. After this ,your any contact will not get worry about why your are not responding them as they will get automatic reply from your inbox. But still if you are getting any issue then you may contact tofor any query. Juno mail experts will provide you best solution related to any query about Juno email. You will not to have worry for any thing. They are always ready for your help.you can create your own signature which will show on the last of mail. Although adding signature is a easy process but there may be a chance when you got some technical issue for adding Juno email signature then you need to know the steps ofAfter follow these steps you may send message to add signature. You will have a look on these steps:• First you need to open your Juno mail account then click on preferences.• Here you have to select signature first and click on the Add button.• You will see a box here ,click on it and use favorite style and font size.• Click on the save changes and close the box.Get more informtion about Juno Email: