Globus Represents ACEX Alliance in Slovenia

Globus, a freight forwarder from Slovenia, owns a fleet that consists of 100 vehicles, including 90 refrigerator trucks and 40 tautliners.
 
 
MOSCOW, Russian Federation - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Globus, a freight forwarder from Slovenia, owns a fleet that consists of 100 vehicles, including 90 refrigerator trucks and 40 tautliners. Established in 1991 the company operates in eastern and south-western parts of Europe. Globus has a wide network of companies in Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, a branch office is opened in Moscow.

"By joining the ACEX Alliance we opened a lot of marketing opportunities for our company," Nataša Škrinjar Globus director says, "membership allows to introduce ourselves to other alliance members as the only Slovenian freight forwarder in ACEX".

The transportations are conducted by modern, environmental friendly vehicles such as Mercedes Benz and MAN trucks, Schmitz Cargobull and Krone tautliners. All of the vehicles are equipped with ADR and GPS tracking and navigation systems. All vehicles are CEMT licensed. Some of the refrigerator trucks are equipped with navigation tracking of temperature conditions during the transportation.

The Alliance partners and customers now have a unique opportunity to use a specialized service on more favorable terms first hand.

Within the last two months three new companies from Turkey, Russia and Slovenia joined the ACEX Alliance.

"A demand for alliances in various industries indicates a current state of economy," Miroslav Zolotarev, ACEX Alliance board director states, "30 years ago Lee Iacocca, CEO of Ford Motor Company made a prediction that at the beginning of the 21st century there would remain only a limited number of car manufacturers and separate individuals would no longer exist. Of course he was speaking about the manufacturing companies but at the same time competition in the service sector is even fiercer and the consolidating of resources and competences is of interest at this time".

