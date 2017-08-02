 
News By Tag
* Clean
* Hygiene
* Pressure
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Norwich
  Norfolk
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432


Are you feeling like your on Pressure Island?

 
 
Pressure Island
Pressure Island
NORWICH, England - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Do audits keep you up at night? You'll love our intelligent hygienic designs that will help you keep your auditors satisfied with your hygiene routines!. All non-essential flat surfaces on our Utility Sinks have been designed away, taps or pre-rinses are mounted on the fascia – so water cannot collate into pools. Its about easy clean edges, instead of grime collecting ledges. All our products are designed and manufactured to help you pass audits.

An example of our expertly crafted output are our 304 grade stainless steel utility sinks. These almost seamless models aim to have as few dirt traps as possible, making it fast and easy to clean. All non-essential flat surfaces have been designed away, which is why the taps or pre-rinses are mounted on the fascia – so water cannot collate into pools.

When your auditors investigate every nook and cranny, they'll see the braces are sufficiently inset for easy access while the diamond shape means dirt can't collect on any side.

It's about easy clean edges, instead of grime collecting ledges. Don't treat the auditor as your anemone, dump the grime as our hygienic furniture will surf you well. Give us a shell on 01603788833 or https://goo.gl/QDxkYq
End
Source:
Email:***@teknomek.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Clean, Hygiene, Pressure
Industry:Food
Location:Norwich - Norfolk - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Teknomek News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share