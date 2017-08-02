 
Automotive Power Electronics Market worth 5.49 Billion USD by 2022

Automotive Power Electronics Market report categorizes the global market by Application (Body Electronics, Infotainment & Telematics, Safety & Security, Chassis & Powertrain), Component, Vehicle (PC, CV), EV (PHEV, BEV, HEV) & Region
 
 
PUNE, India - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The report "Automotive Power Electronics Market by Application (Body Electronics, Chassis & Powertrain, Infotainment & Telematics, Safety & Security), Vehicle (PC, CV), EV (PHEV, BEV, HEV), Component (MCU, Power IC, Sensor), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022", The automotive power electronics market, in terms of value, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% from 2017 to 2022. The market was valued at USD 4.30 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 5.49 Billion by 2022.

Browse 84 Market Data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Power Electronics Market by Application (Body Electronics, Chassis & Powertrain, Infotainment & Telematics, Safety & Security), Vehicle (PC, CV), EV (PHEV, BEV, HEV), Component (MCU, Power IC, Sensor), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″

The major factors behind the growth of the automotive power electronics market are the increasing installations of advanced driver assistance systems, stringent automotive safety and security norms introduced by the government, and rising preference of vehicle electrifications among OEMs and Tier I suppliers.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotiv...
Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

Body Electronics Application: To acquire the largest market share in 2017

With the modernization of vehicles, the number of power electronic components employed in a vehicle has increased. The power electronics-driven operations include electric power steering, power windows, electronic brake systems, electric air conditioning, and others which constitute the major components of the body electronics application.

In terms of growth rate, the safety and security system segment of the automotive power electronics market is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing installations of safety features and ongoing legal mandates about this application.

Passenger Car Segment: The largest share of the automotive power electronics market in 2017

The growing complexity of vehicle electronics, coupled with the increasingly stringent emission norms, has been propelling the growth of the passenger car segment of the global automotive power electronics market during the forecast period. The passenger car segment is estimated to acquire the maximum market share for power electronics, owing to the increasing installation of safety features. The government approved safety mandates and regulations across the developed nations have incentivized the OEMs to manufacture passenger cars featuring advanced technologies. These factors have boosted the power electronics market for passenger cars, all over the world.

Asia-Pacific: Rapid vehicle electrification in the Chinese market is propelling the growth of the automotive power electronics market in the Asia-Pacific region

The demand for technologically advanced cars has also witnessed a boost recently in the Asia-Pacific region with the convergence of the ICT sector, the automotive sector, and the transportation sector. This has resulted in the emergence of the advanced vehicle ecosystem. Upcoming safety regulations would increase the installation of automotive safety technologies in passenger cars. The emergence of driving assistance technologies has incentivized the OEMs to opt for efficient power electronic components to satisfy the ongoing market requirement. Thus, the increasing use of technologically advanced cars is expected to push the need for power electronics in cars in the Asia-Pacific market.

The report also profiles the most promising players in the power electronics market. The market presents an interesting picture where many big and small players have become a force to reckon with. The key players in this market are Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor Corp. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (U.S.), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherland), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan), and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan
MarketsandMarkets™
701 Pike Street,
Suite 2175, Seattle,
WA 98101, United States
1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

