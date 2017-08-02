 
Tom & Jerry live on stage in Dalma Mall

 
DUBAI, UAE - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- TOM AND JERRY LIVE SHOWat DALMA MALL

Event: Tom & Jerry live on stage – Spring Time for Thomas

Location: Dalma Mall

Date: 13 to 19 August 2017

Time: 5:30 pm to 9:30pm

Warner Brothers' Iconic Cartoon Characters Tom & Jerry are visiting Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi's Favorite Mall, "Spring Time for Thomas", from 13 to 19 August 2017, between 5:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

The legendary popular cartoon characters will be performing live on stage with their endless chasing and teasing stories. Moreover, they will get to know children and their families with meet and greet sessions.

The childhood favorite duo of all times Tom and Jerry will entertain children and grown-ups alike, while Toodles, Spike, Butch and many more characters will drag the audience into a dynamic adventure with a 30-minute fun musical chase journey. Afterwards, the spectators will follow them into the A-MAZE-ING Cheese Maze to help Jerry escape from Tom and stop by the 'meet & greet' stand for a once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity with the famous characters.

The show is organized by Abu Dhabi Tourism & Cultural Authority in lieu of the 3rd Season of Summer Raffle Promotion – "Abu Dhabi Summer Season" (ADSS).

For more information, visit www.dalmamall.ae
