Energy Market Review 21st August

Several power and gas contracts hit new highs last week along with API 2 coal prices.

-- • All baseload power contracts moved higher last week. Day-ahead baseload power increased 10.5% week-on-week, reaching £47.5/MWh, a fresh five-week high. September 17 power reached £49.6/MWh on Friday, the highest price on our records for the contract. Prices were supported by concerns of nuclear power outages in France. Winter 17 power ended the week at a seven-month high of £49.25/MWh.• All near-term gas contracts increased last week. Week-on-week, the day-ahead contract rose 2.9% to a fresh five-month high of 44.0p/th, amid restricted flows caused by ongoing maintenance in Norway and the UKCS. On Friday, the month-ahead gas contract rose to 43.98p/th, the highest price on our records for the contract. Near-term prices were generally supported by concerns about the reliability of supply with extensions to Norwegian outages, sparse LNG arrivals and storage site issues. Most seasonal gas contracts experienced losses last week. Summer 18 gas slipped 0.5% to 41.2p/th. On Thursday, winter 17 gas reached a five-month high of 48.23p/th.• Brent crude oil prices slipped 2.4% to average $51.0/bl, with continued concerns over rising crude output from OPEC members and the US.• API 2 coal rose 1.0% to average $76.4/t. On Friday, coal prices reached $78.50/t, the highest price since September 2014, with strong Asian demand and following the oil market upwards.We help companies of all sizes spend less on energy and become more efficient at using it - https://bas- energy.co.uk/