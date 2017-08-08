 
Numaish Festive Fair September 2017

 
 
JUMEIRAH, UAE - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Think Fashion, Shop NUMAISH®.

NUMAISH® presents an indulgent showcase of over 100 diverse Designers to style your festive wardrobe!

NUMAISH®- UAE's leading fashion exhibition is all set to present its 18th Edition,
'Numaish Festive Fair" featuring new collections in Designer Wear, Jewellery & Accessories on 22nd & 23rdSeptember 2017 at Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai.
Bringing to Dubai a refreshing combination of over 100 promising & established Designers.
Amongst a variety of designers coming in from New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Hong Kong & UAE, Numaish will also host designers such as;

Antar-Agni by Ujjawal Dubey, Sougat Paul, Valliyan by Nitya Arora, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Chhavvi Aggarwal, Kapraha & Paridhi Jaipuria that hail from well-established Fashion Weeks (Lakme & FDCI).

About Numaish Exhibitions:

- Established by 2012

- Successful completion of 17 editions; 14 in Dubai, 2 in Singapore & 1 Numaish Luxury Show.

- More than 60,000 visitors have experienced Numaish shopping.

Page Updated Last on: Aug 08, 2017
