Cyan group of hotels – Make Holidays Greener 2017

-- The Cyan group of hotels actively demonstrates again their social responsibility policy and environmental protection with in this international environmental campaign participation at "MAKE HOLIDAYS GREENER 2017" which is co-organized annually by Travelife organization.At the hotels Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa and Santa Marina Beach Hotel in Amoudara – Heraklion and also at Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa in Sitia, in total about 70 volunteers came together for clean up the concrete beaches. They were so guests from the hotels and hotel staff. As a result it was found 70 kg of trash that alter the image and pollute the natural environment of these beaches.It is a voluntary campaign that's aim is cleaning the seas and coasts and create environmental awareness.Cyan group of hotelsThe Cyan group of hotels was founded in 1977 and represents three hotels. The Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa - 5 * with 334 rooms, the Santa Marina Beach - 4 * with 208 rooms and the Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa - 5 * with 161 rooms. The workforce consists over 300 employees. The hotels situated at Amoudara in Heraklion and Sitia, in the island of Crete, Greece.Contact info:Cyan group of hotelsP.O. Box 32, Gazi 71414Heraklion, CreteGreeceTel.: +30 2814 266000Fax: +30 2810 821433E-mail: marketing@cyanhotels.comWeb: http://www.cyanhotels.com/