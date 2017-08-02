 
News By Tag
* Cyan Group Of Hotels
* Travelife
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Heraklion
  Crete
  Greece
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432


Cyan group of hotels – Make Holidays Greener 2017

It is a voluntary campaign that's aim is cleaning the seas and coasts and create environmental awareness.
 
 
Apollonia Beach REsort & Spa
Apollonia Beach REsort & Spa
HERAKLION, Greece - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Cyan group of hotels actively demonstrates again their social responsibility policy and environmental protection with in this international environmental campaign participation at "MAKE HOLIDAYS GREENER 2017" which is co-organized annually by Travelife organization.

At the hotels Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa and Santa Marina Beach Hotel in Amoudara – Heraklion and also at Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa in Sitia, in total about 70 volunteers came together for clean up the concrete beaches. They were so guests from the hotels and hotel staff. As a result it was found 70 kg of trash that alter the image and pollute the natural environment of these beaches.

It is a voluntary campaign that's aim is cleaning the seas and coasts and create environmental awareness.

Cyan group of hotels

The Cyan group of hotels was founded in 1977 and represents three hotels. The Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa - 5 * with 334 rooms, the Santa Marina Beach -   4 * with 208 rooms and the Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa - 5 * with 161 rooms. The workforce consists over 300 employees. The hotels situated at Amoudara in Heraklion and Sitia, in the island of Crete, Greece.

Contact info:

Cyan group of hotels

P.O. Box 32, Gazi 71414

Heraklion, Crete

Greece

Tel.: +30 2814 266000

Fax: +30 2810 821433

E-mail: marketing@cyanhotels.com

Web: http://www.cyanhotels.com/

Contact
Stavros Papadogiannis
***@cyanhotels.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cyanhotels.com Email Verified
Tags:Cyan Group Of Hotels, Travelife
Industry:Tourism
Location:Heraklion - Crete - Greece
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cyan Group of Hotels News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share