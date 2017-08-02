News By Tag
Cyan group of hotels – Make Holidays Greener 2017
It is a voluntary campaign that's aim is cleaning the seas and coasts and create environmental awareness.
At the hotels Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa and Santa Marina Beach Hotel in Amoudara – Heraklion and also at Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa in Sitia, in total about 70 volunteers came together for clean up the concrete beaches. They were so guests from the hotels and hotel staff. As a result it was found 70 kg of trash that alter the image and pollute the natural environment of these beaches.
Cyan group of hotels
The Cyan group of hotels was founded in 1977 and represents three hotels. The Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa - 5 * with 334 rooms, the Santa Marina Beach - 4 * with 208 rooms and the Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa - 5 * with 161 rooms. The workforce consists over 300 employees. The hotels situated at Amoudara in Heraklion and Sitia, in the island of Crete, Greece.
Contact info:
Cyan group of hotels
P.O. Box 32, Gazi 71414
Heraklion, Crete
Greece
Tel.: +30 2814 266000
Fax: +30 2810 821433
E-mail: marketing@cyanhotels.com
Web: http://www.cyanhotels.com/
Stavros Papadogiannis
***@cyanhotels.com
