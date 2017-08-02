News By Tag
Global Ostomy Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – New Report by Koncept Analytics
Ostomy is an opening surgery from the abdomen for the removal of the waste of body.
Colostomy segment contributed significantly in the growth of ostomy market due to rise in awareness of ostomy care products and increased spending on health. Rising patient volume was attributable to increasing survival rate of bladder cancer patients as they require continuous ostomy care.
Europe is the main contributor to the ostomy market with technological advancements and increasing cases of urinary bladder cancer and ageing population. The U.S. has great potential in the years ahead with rising awareness about treatment options of ostomy. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies would help in fuelling the market growth for ostomy in this region.
The global ostomy market is expected to grow in future due to increasing ageing population, rise in health care expenditure, growing online sales, increasing life expectancy and rising prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases. Key trends of this market include healthy reimbursement landscape of developed countries, launch of new products and awareness regarding ostomy treatments. However, there are some factors which can hinder the growth of ostomy market which includes reimbursement system in emerging countries and complications related to ostomy bags.
The report "Global Ostomy Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering Europe and North America region along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Coloplast, ConvaTec, B.Braun and C.R. Bard.
List of Charts
Types of Ostomy
Global Ostomy Market by Value (2012-2016)
Global Ostomy Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Global Ostomy Market by Stoma Type (2016)
Global Colostomy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Colostomy Market by Region (2016)
Global Ileostomy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Ileostomy Market by Region (2016)
Global Urostomy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Urostomy Market by Region (2016)
Global Ostomy Market by Region (2016)
Global Ostomy Market by Product Type (2016)
Global Ostomy Market by Patient Volume (2012-2016)
Global Ostomy Market Forecast by Patient Volume (2017-2021)
Global Ostomy Patient Volume by Stoma Type (2016)
Global Ostomy Patient Volume by Region (2016)
Europe Ostomy Market by Value (2012-2016)
Europe Ostomy Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
North America Ostomy Market by Value (2012-2016)
North America Ostomy Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
ROW Ostomy Market by Value (2012-2016)
ROW Ostomy Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Global Ageing Population (2012-2016)
Global Healthcare Spending Per Capita (2012-2016)
Global Internet Users (2012-2016)
Global Life Expectancy at Birth (2012-2016)
Global Ostomy Market Share by Company (2016)
Europe Ostomy Market by Company (2016)
North America Ostomy Market by Company (2016)
Coloplast Revenue by Segment (2016)
Coloplast Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
Coloplast R&D Expenditure (2012-2016)
ConvaTec Revenue by Segment (2016)
ConvaTec Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
B.Braun Revenue by Segment (2016)
B.Braun Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
B.Braun R&D Expenditure (2012-2016)
C.R. Bard Revenue by Segment (2016)
C.R. Bard Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
C.R. Bard R&D Expenditure (2012-2016)
Key Players - Revenue & Market Cap Comparison (2016)
For more Information:
http://www.konceptanalytics.com/
Koncept Analytics
Vikas Gupta
(Business Development Manager)
FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza
Vaishali, Ghaziabad
U.P - 201010
Tele: +91-120-4130959
Mobile: +91-9871694789
Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com
Contact
Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
End
