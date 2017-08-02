News By Tag
First Central Hotel Suites Goes Paperless
In line with its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, First Central Hotel Suites has now made
Rolling out the initiative, Wael El Behi, General Manager of First Central Hotel Suites, said, "Paperless makes a lot of sense especially in this digital era when everyone seems to have a smartphone and is used to instant information. Therefore, in keeping with our responsible and sustainable environmental practices we have decided to make all our brochures, factsheets, and media files available for download online. This will tremendously help in cutting down the consumption of paper as well as unnecessary costs. In addition, it will boost efficiency allowing us to update promotions and information in real time while making it more convenient for our business associates and guests to access those."
First Central Hotel Suites was awarded Green Key Certification 2016-2017 in January this year for its green practices that include a host of environment-
Go online. Go paperless. Visit www.firstcentraldubai.com/
For Reservations, call or visit: +971 4 454 4900 | www.firstcentraldubai.com
About Central Hotels
Central Hotels has very quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE with its flagship property First Central Hotel Suites located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Featuring 524 apartments equipped with top-notch facilities, it offers travelers the best of Arabian hospitality in the heart of Dubai. Building up on this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint in the GCC targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the primary markets for growth.
For more information about First Central Hotel Suites visit www.firstcentraldubai.com
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 6975146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971502093801
***@gmail.com
