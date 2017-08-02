 
Dot Com Infoway Releases Mobile Game Business in India - Infographic

DCI, a leading digital marketing company released an infographic on "Mobile Game Business In India"
 
 
CHENNAI, India - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Dot Com Infoway (DCI), a global award winning design and mobile app marketing firm recently released an infographic on Mobile Game Business in India.

The infographic provides an overview of the gaming market in India with the help of facts presented in easy-to-understand graphs, charts and tables.
"We have collated latest cutting-edge insights on the gaming industry in India from various respectable sources and compiled facts in a fun and engaging manner to make it easier for the audience to understand as well as retain the facts and figures," says C. R. Venkatesh, MD & CEO of Dot Com Infoway, while speaking about the infographic.

The infographic is divided in several heads dealing with different aspects of the gaming industry in India:

• Market overview - where insights on gaming market size as well as revenues are shown - readers can easily compare the growth in market size and revenues from the previous year.

• Game download trends reflect people's approach towards downloading and playing games. The infographic also shows top trending games in India in the current year as well as in 2016.

• The infographic also showcases the top mobile game genres in India along with a mention of top grossing games.

• From a user information perspective, the infographic offers gender-wise stats of game users in India. Readers can find out how much time men and women spend each week on playing games and what percent of them play single player and team games.

"The infographic designed by our team also highlights the gaming behaviour trends in a tabular form. This section reveals certain interesting revelations about the gaming market in India," explains Mr. Venkatesh, "gaming enthusiasts, game developers and advertisers will find this infographic very useful," he adds.

The infographic is compiled with information sourced from Business Standard, Pocketgamer.biz and Tune and is designed by the in-house team of DCI

To learn more about the topic check the infographic here http://www.dotcominfoway.com/blog/infographic-mobile-game...

Venkatesh C.R.
***@dotcominfoway.com
