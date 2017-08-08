News By Tag
Issue tracking system launched by CustomSoft for U.K based client
CustomSoft a leading software development company has launched Issue Tracker System for U.K based client. This Software is completely customized and cost effective.
Issue tracking systems are commonly used in an organization's customer support call center to create, update, and resolve reported customer issues, or even issues reported by that organization's other employees. A support ticket should include vital information for the account involved and the issue encountered
An issue tracking system is similar to a "bug tracker"
This software helps user to manage and maintain defects/ issues in the specific sector.
Features of the Issue Tracking System
• User can Enter the details of the issue
• System will generate defect code separate for each defect entered
• Defects can be added manually as well as via email
• User can add the name of person responsible to resolve the issue
• Facility to put estimated hours and actual hours taken to resolve issue
• Various report generation
• Email alerts and notifications
Benefits of Using Issue Tracking System
• Cost effective
• Attractive UI
• Compatible with all devices
• Accurate Report Generation
• Time Saving
• User can calculate number of issue allocated for each person
• User can easily calculate the frequency of the issue
• User can see estimated time and actual time taken to resolve issue
• User can get list of pending issue as per the names allocated
Issue Tracker system developed by CustomSoft is used by few clients from United Kingdom with Positive response.
CustomSoft a leaning Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..
CustomSoft has successfully deployed multiple projects in PHP, Android, Iphone, Delphi and other latest technologies.
CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.
To know more about CustomSoft visit- www.custom-soft.com
