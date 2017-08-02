News By Tag
AsteriskService strengthens Position with offering Advanced Conferencing Solutions
AsteriskService, a well-known VoIP solution provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has announced offering the advanced conferencing solutions to meet the diverse communication requirements of various industry sectors. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at AsteriskService revealed the purpose behind offering advanced audio and video conferencing solutionwith these words: "Today, amid the growing competition, enterprises have to scatter their teams across various countries and continents to spread their business. As per the statistics, around 95 percent experts believe that face-to-face communication can enhance the quality of communication, and video conferencing is emerging as the most useful tool in addressing the real-time conversation requirement. Our advanced conferencing solutionscan help businesses stipulate the requirement of virtual collaboration. At AsteriskService, we provide customized solutions with useful features in both audio and video conferencing to empower business through establishing a remote communication."
Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales at Ecosmob explained the importance of advanced conferencing solutions developed by the company: " We have worked with various companies across different industry sector. We understand the pain of entrepreneurs when a small glitch in communication during a client call ends in losing a deal. Asterisk platform is known for the clarity in voice and our audio conferencing solution assists companies to manage audio conferences. Our advanced video conferencing solution is rich in features and offers a robust functionality together with flawless video collaboration. Companies can train their employees and share important data anytime and anywhere in the world with ease through our advanced solutions.
The spokesperson at AsteriskService listed some of the features and benefits of advanced Asterisk conferencing solution: " Our solutions are user-friendly and they don't require any additional plugins or hardware. Recording and reporting are two basic features and we've simplified the conference creation in our advanced conferencing solution. We have also made management and customization easier for our corporate clients while enhancing scalability and reliability. Companies can increase their productivity, boost team work, and make meeting experience pleasant through our customized solutions." The spokesperson concluded by highlighting the company's commitment toward the quality and innovative approach: " Over the years, we have got the leadership position in VoIP solutions providers by delivering the most advanced communication solutions based on Asterisk. All our tailored solutions are of high quality and we assist our global clientele with unmatched assistance and professional guidance for integrating our solutions in their business system. Our inclination for innovative approach has made AsteriskService a trusted partner of many global enterprises."
AsteriskService offers cost-effective VoIP solutions to the businesses worldwide. Visit the page (https://www.asteriskservice.com/
