Decimal Point Analytics publishes the latest edition of "Weekly Digest" on 7 August
DPA' new edition of "Weekly Digest"– Does RBI need to revise its models?
In this week's edition, Decimal point has raised a question about the inflation forecasting methodology used by the RBI. The article has highlighted the trend since Sep'16 where the predictions have been higher than the actual inflation numbers.
It also advocates for a detailed study to identify if this is a transient effect or a paradigm shift in the Indian economy?
Read the complete article here
http://www.decimalpointanalytics.com/
About Decimal Point Analytics
Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research & analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.
Decimal Point Analytics has presence across 4 global locations including the United States, UK and India.
Visit the website at www.decimalpointanalytics.com.
Contact
Rachel Fernandes
+91-22-3001 5200
rachel.fernandes@
