Air Care Market Outlook – Increasing Western Influence Fuelling Demand for Air Care in India
Netscribes, Inc. launches a report on the Air Care Market in India 2017 covering a market with strong growth potential. It is a part of Netscribes' Consumer Goods Industry Series.
Netscribes' latest market research report titled Air Care Market in India 2017, finds the growing awareness coupled with increasing income among urban consumers to be one of the key reasons for the growth of the sector. Though the Indian air care category is still nascent with low penetration and involvement, but the rising disposable income has enabled higher out of pocket expenditure on FMCG products by the Indian consumers. Growth in the awareness regarding benefits of air fresheners and the need to maintain a clean environment is further leading to increased demand for air care products. Car fresheners dominate the air care market followed by home and bathroom fresheners.
However, challenges associated with retailing of air care products are hampering growth of the segment. Consumers who are aware of the presence of toxic ingredients in various air care products are generally averse to using these products, which hinders the growth of the market. Despite these challenges, the air care market is expected to grow over the next five years and exhibit a strong CAGR as the market has started to evolve with brands introducing innovations in products and aggressively promoting their offerings through target-specific marketing campaigns for urban consumers of the country. Dabur has a long established leadership in air care under its brand Odonil which has continued to enjoy huge popularity among consumers for years.
