The Balancing Act: One Family Four Voices Book Launch
In the book, which was inspired during a series of family conversations, Trent and Stacia are as open as possible about raising their children. Stacia, who holds a PhD in Clinical Psychology, says the couple chose to approach child rearing from a sacrificial point of view. She explains, "With both of us coming from single parent households, my husband and I were determined to break the generational curse that had affected our lives. When we decided to have children, from that point forward, it was no longer about what we wanted or even needed, because our combined focus became doing whatever needed to be done to put our children's spiritual well-being, health, happiness, education and other needs above all else. Those became the priority in our lives. We shared a mutual mindset on how we wanted to be as parents."
Their strong core values stem from their love for God and desire to imitate Christ. This conviction has served as the foundation for their family. While siblings Chanse and Taylor did not always agree with their parents' methods, they understood the importance of harmony in a household. Juggling children, work and church was often a struggle for the Alexanders, but they all managed to do it together as the book so beautifully conveys. In each chapter, readers hear the voice of all family members on different topics focusing on faith and family. Stacia' hopes their family's struggles and triumphs will encourage and uplift others who read the book as well as provide the often overlooked kids' perspective on family matters, "I hope this book will increase an awareness of how much of an impact parents can have on their kids. If everyone in the household adds to the vision of the family and works together on a common plan for success, that builds a family that will really excel which in turn will build our neighborhoods and communities and better us all as a collective society."
The Balancing Act is an easy read on matters ranging from discipline and childhood disorders to appreciating children as a gift. Readers will feel like guests in the Alexander home talking about family over a good meal. Don't miss the opportunity to meet this wonderfully inspiring family and pick up a copy of the book! Light hors d' oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.alexandersbalancingact.com, or their Facebook page at Andersons: The Balancing Act.
ABOUT THE FAMILY
Trent Alexander is the Minister of Christian Education at the Truth Church and a program Facilitator for the Grand Prairie Independent School District. Dr. Stacia' Alexander holds a PhD in Clinical Psychology, Masters Degree in Counseling and a Bachelors Degree in Psychology. She has been a practicing mental health professional for twenty years. She currently owns and operates Positive Influences Counseling Center in Dallas. Twenty year old Chanse Alexander is a student at Pepperdine University in Malibu, and seventeen year old Taylor Alexander is heading to Georgia where she will be a student at the Savannah College of Art and Design this fall.
Vivian Fullerlove
***@vlfmediaandpromotions.com
