Local Women's Conference Set to Empower Women to See Themselves as God Sees Them: Flawless!

On September 30th, women from around the country will descend on San Bernardino to partake of the wisdom and encouragement at the Flawless by God's Design Women's Conference. Vendor and Sponsorship opportunities available. Women Ministry and Groups Welcomed. Thank you to current event sponsors and vendors: Smiles for Students, Inc., People Helping People, Scentsational Soaps, Bold Look Head Wraps & Clothing. Hashtag your attendance and photos of event on social media: #FBGD2k17

This powerful event will be hosted by Tamara Ellison, CEO and Founder of Tamara Ellison & Co. LLC. The event will feature presentations by an array of preachers/teachers such as acclaimed speaker, writer and senior pastor of 16th Street Church, Dr. Andrea King, Shepherdess Pastor Roseanna Campos and David A. Burrus, a leading voice in proclaiming the gospel of grace around the world through his teaching resources, seminars, workshops, and conferences.

Flawless by God's Design (FBGD) Women's Conference is going to life changing. Come experience an out pour of the anointing! You will leave God's presence FLAWLESS!

Topics explored: 'Flawless Coverage', 'I Slay' and 'The Right Accessory'.

Acclaimed speaker and writer, Dr. Andrea King has been preaching since she was fourteen years old. Her ministry has taken her throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean and the continent of Africa, preaching and equipping people for a life of victory. Though she has traveled to many places, she serves as the senior pastor of the 16th Street SDA Church in San Bernardino, CA, and is very active in the community.

Dr. Andrea is author of two books: Finding Christ and The Queen in Me. She is married to her partner in life, love and ministry, Pastor Kurt King. Together, they have two children. Currently, Dr. Andrea is the president of the Black Adventist Ministerial Fellowship (BAMF) and the Prayer Coordinator for the Inland Empire Concerned African American Churches (IECAAC). She has pastored for over 15 years.

Dr. Andrea studied at Fuller Theological Seminary, where she earned her Doctor of Ministry degree. She earned her Masters of Divinity degree from the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary and Bachelor of Arts degrees in both Ministerial Theology and Communications from Oakwood University.

Dr. Andrea is passionate about prayer, praise and establishing the kingdom of God.

A natural shepherdess advocating righteousness in order to empower and build The Kingdom of God.

David A. Burrus is a leading voice in proclaiming the gospel of grace around the world through his teaching resources, seminars, workshops, and conferences. His powerful messages on healthy relationships, leadership, personal development, and Kingdom principles are transforming lives daily. He impacts church leaders and laity by preaching the Kingdom message with practicality, transparency, and authority. His style is humorous, relevant and engaging. He is the best-selling author of The Blueprint: Discovering God's Intent For Relationships, The Kingdom Driven Entrepreneur's Guide to Extraordinary Leadership, and The Pursuit of Purpose.

Tamara Ellison is an author, public speaker, community advocate, inspirational figure, and a Minister. Also known for her dynamic praise and worship ministry; Tamara enjoys serving her community and mentoring the next generation. Passionate about empowering women; she believes every Woman and Girl can bounce back from life's challenges victorious and defeat depression.

Tamara's goal is to see women achieve balance - Financial, Spiritual, Mental, and Physical Empowerment. A woman is complicated enough she must ensure she has a healthy balance. She cannot excel in business and neglect her health, nor can she thrive in her spiritual journey and forget have healthy emotion. The key is balance!