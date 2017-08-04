Safe & Reliable Transportation for Kids Transporting children 5 years and older. 4 years and younger with an adult. First uber like service for children in Florida. CK Rides MIAMI - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Chauffeur Kidz Launches an Uber/Lyft like service in South Florida



Requests to have a child/children picked up from school or dropped off at after school activities is set to get a lot easier after ride share car service, Chauffeur Kidz, launched an on- demand service similar to Uber/Lyft.



The new service now allows clients to make reservations through the company's dynamic app available in the App store and the Google play store. Scheduled to roll out this month. Like Uber, parents can fill out a request form and make payment via the app and a driver will pick up their child at the specified time. Requests can even be made for a specific driver in the comments section of the app.



The new service is expected to improve the efficiency and also facilitate parents with last minute requests.



Launched in 2003, Chauffeur Kidz provides safe, comfortable and convenient transportation for children. The company only hires drivers who do not have a criminal background and perform criminal and sex offender registry checks to ensure that their clients' children are in safe hands.



With the launch of the app, Chauffeur Kidz has experienced an increased demand for their services by appointments. Consequently, they are now recruiting care partner drivers and nurturing women Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Gables, Sunny Isles, Aventura, Hollywood, Hallandale and surrounding areas to drive for them. The company is particularly interested in drivers who own 2012 vehicles or newer.



For further information or to drive for Chauffeur Kidz or book an appointment visit:



Media Contact: info@chauffeurkidz.com



Telephone: 754-300-8627



