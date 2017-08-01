Country(s)
MBK Resident Donates $10,000 to MBKommunity for Kids Program
The MBKommunity for Kids program included a series of fundraiser events at the company's 22 senior living communities during June and July to support Together We Rise, a non-profit organization focused on supporting foster children. Monies raised purchased supplies for Together We Rise's "Sweet Cases" - duffle bags filled with supplies for children coming into foster care, who usually have to transport their belongings in a plastic trash bag. The MBKommunity program raised more than $32,000 to purchase over 700 Sweet Cases for local foster agencies and support other Together We Rise Initiatives.
The MBKommunity for Kids program is one of many ways residents and staff are able to give back to the larger community. It's all part of MBK Senior Living's commitment to "Yoi Shigoto"—a Japanese phrase that means "the good work."
"At MBK Senior Living, we embrace Yoi Shigoto as part of the core values that guide our behavior," said Jeff Fischer, president of MBK Senior Living. "We believe it's our responsibility to do good work to positively impact the local community, and our partnership with Together We Rise has been an excellent opportunity for our residents and associates to make a difference in the lives of foster children."
Virgina couldn't agree more. "I wanted to pay back all the things that were done for me," said Virginia. "Every time I've given, the Lord has given to me."
Born in St. Louis, Mo., Virginia's parents divorced when she was just four years old. Her mother had a chronic health issue and often was hospitalized. Eventually, Virginia and her brother were entrusted to the care of her uncle.
According to Virginia, her uncle was inexperienced in childcare and not a suitable guardian. After a troubling incident, the state stepped in to ensure she and her brother would receive proper care. At eight years old, she was left with no mother and no brother and put into foster care.
"Some are good, some not so good," she says of the foster home system.
From age 8 to 11, Virginia was placed in three different foster homes. Fortunately, the third time was a charm. Virginia stayed with this family for the rest of her life. She warmly refers to them as her aunt and uncle and reflected on the extraordinary care they provided and their lifelong generosity.
Happily, Virginia was able to reconnect with her brother. "Oh, he was such a wonderful brother," she says. "After his heart attack, he came to live with my husband and me before he passed away at age 74."
"I am so thankful for what the State did in taking me away from my uncle," said Virginia. "I would have been nothing had he continued to care for me."
