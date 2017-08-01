Kids Shows to Premiere at 2017 Miami Web Fest

Five Gimbl Original Kids Shows Premiere at the Wolfsonian on Miami Beach during 2017 MWF

-- The Premiere Screenings for all five Gimbl shows will take place beginning at 10:00 am (local time) on Saturday, September 16th, 2017, at the The Wolfsonian-FIU Museum, located at 1001 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139.Five of Gimbl's original children's shows including: Doodle Time, Explora, Mac and the Monsters, Raffy the Curious Giraffe, and Zippy will all have their world premieres next month at the 4th Annual Miami Web Fest.Doodle Time, is a fun, engaging, and educational preschool show for the digital age. The web series packs tons of great preschool content into a short format along with memorable puppet characters designed to engage and teach kids simple lessons and concepts in the most entertaining way possible. The show is meant to pick-up where the "great ones" such as Sesame Street left off, and help continue to carry the mantle of high quality content for kids being raised in our hyper-connected world.Explora, is an exciting travel / adventure docuseries for kids in the digital age, allowing young viewers everywhere to experience short, impactful journeys with our host, "Cela," who gets up close with the most interesting animals, places, and people. Along with Cela, kids get to learn more about all the most fascinating people, animals, and things that make up our beautiful world.Mac and the Monsters, is an animated series which follows the daily adventures of a little boy named Mac who befriends the friendly monsters that live around him. In every episode Mac and his band of Monsters get together to play, go on adventures, solve mysteries, or simply have a fun day.Raffy the Curious Giraffe, is an original animated series for toddlers ready to learn their first words, colors, and sounds. Raffy is a curious giraffe who lives in the jungle. Everyday, Raffy wanders around in hopes of discovering a new object, and learning about something new.Zippy, is a preschool "show and tell" series, created through the eyes of a "kid at heart" who is so excited to explore the world around him, as if experiencing it for the first time, all the while explaining that world to kids in ways they will not only understand, but experience vicariously through the energetic and enthusiastic host.The shows' creators and exec producers as well as stars including Cela, Zippy, and Doodle Time characters, are all expected to attend the premiere in addition to the voices behind Mac and the Monsters and Raffy the Curious Giraffe."We are so thrilled that five of our original shows, all of which are produced locally in Miami, but designed for a global digital audience, have been accepted to this year's prestigious Miami Web Fest" said Gimbl Co-Founder and CEO, Alex Pereira. He added that "one of our main goals is to expose kids and parents to quality, safe, and engaging video content, as opposed to what is currently found on other popular online 'tube' players...and we are so proud to share this new content with the Festival's enthusiastic audience."According to the Miami Web Fest's Founder and Executive Director, Bryan Thompson, "Fun and educational content like this is what I grew up on. It's great to be able to expose our forum to tomorrow's dreamers within a beautiful museum setting!"All five shows premiering at Miami Web Fest are currently available to stream on the Gimbl app and website, which, together, provide a safe, alternative space for children to view online content.About Gimbl:Gimbl is a complete On-the-Go video app that provides age-appropriate, safe videos which can also be downloaded and viewed offline. Gimbl features thousands of videos, while connected, and also allows for favorited videos to be viewed offline while traveling. Gimbl content is designed to keep children entertained while enhancing the learning process with thousands of fun, educational videos.About Miami Web Fest:The 4th Annual Miami Web Fest is a 4 day festival showcasing the hottest new web series content from around the world. The event is designed to create a work-play environment, attracting Miami's vast and multicultural community of arts enthusiasts. For attendees, Miami Web Fest is a "window into the future" of new media, allowing the general public to see independently produced shows before they are discovered by big television networks and media entities such as Netﬂix.For inquiries, press access to the children's screenings, or to schedule interviews with Gimbl executives or talent, please contact:Jose Luis Martinez, jl@atomicdm.com