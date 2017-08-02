 
News By Tag
* Mission Critical
* Scada
* Schneider Electric
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

First Critical Facilities EcoXpert in Carolinas, Affinity Energy Certified by Schneider Electric

Newest EcoXpert partner Affinity Energy has proven its ability to help customers manage energy costs and optimize electrical equipment performance.
 
 
Schneider Electric EcoXpert - Critical Power
Schneider Electric EcoXpert - Critical Power
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mission Critical
* Scada
* Schneider Electric

Industry:
* Energy

Location:
* Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Affinity Energy joined forces with Schneider Electric to become the first critical facilities Certified EcoXpert in the Carolinas. A worldwide network of Schneider Electric's trained and certified integrators, the EcoXpert Partner program classifies system integrators as the best in their class.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the industry's most respected experts in the power management and energy efficiency field," said Allan Evora, President of Affinity Energy. "I'm confident the EcoXpert Partner program will act as a powerful differentiator as we continue to grow our business and help our customers optimize their facilities."

As one of only five Critical Power EcoXperts in the Southeast, Affinity Energy has proven its expertise in power management systems, advanced metering networks, and power quality management to help mission critical organizations manage energy costs, improve reliability, and optimize electrical equipment performance.

As an esteemed partner, Affinity Energy's individual staff members are trained and accredited by Schneider Electric on their systems, solutions, and technology.

What you can expect from Affinity Energy as a Certified Critical Power EcoXpert;

• Critical power specialist system integrator proficient in advanced electrical power management systems (EPMS)

• High level of electrical distribution knowledge including SCADA, energy cost allocation, sequence of events recording, disturbance detection, and power quality analysis.

• Application specific expertise as it relates to emergency power supply systems, central energy plants, and distributed generation.

• Trained and experienced with Schneider Electric's power monitoring expert software and hardware including equipment specification, network design, and third-party integration.

• Ability to turnkey a comprehensive solution or provide a la carte services such as custom reports, high performance HMIs, and/or the addition of application specific modules.

• Ability to design, program and commission PLCs for demand response/curtailment, transfer schemes, generator control, and active power management.

For more information about Affinity Energy, please contact Allan Evora at 704.766.2060 x110 or aevora@affinityenergy.com, and visit affinityenergy.com.

About Affinity Energy

Affinity Energy is an open control systems integrator with a national portfolio of over 800 power automation projects and a rich depth of expertise working with mission critical facilities, distributed generation plants, energy companies, engineering firms, and construction contractors who seek open, turnkey systems for power management and energy optimization. Providing systems and services in the design and build phases of new construction and retrofit projects, Affinity Energy uses its industry-specific background to help customers throughout the U.S. operate efficiently, safely and reliably. Founded in 2002, Affinity Energy is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, visit Affinity Energy at www.affinityenergy.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management and automation. With revenues of ~€25 billion in FY2016, our 144,000 employees serve customers in over 100 countries, helping them to manage their energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. From the simplest of switches to complex operational systems, our technology, software and services improve the way our customers manage and automate their operations. Our connected technologies reshape industries, transform cities and enrich lives. At Schneider Electric, we call this Life Is On.
End
Source:
Email:***@affinityenergy.com Email Verified
Tags:Mission Critical, Scada, Schneider Electric
Industry:Energy
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Affinity Energy News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share