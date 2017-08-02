 
Industry News





The Chris Hope Foundation Presents Light It Gold Memphis for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Businesses in Memphis,TN will show their support for children and families affected by childhood cancer with gold lighting during the month of September.
 
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- During the month of September, the Chris Hope Foundation plans to flood the city of Memphis with a sea of gold in recognition ofChildhood Cancer Awareness Month. Saturday, September 2 nd in Tiger Lane, the Chris Hope Foundation, families affected by childhood cancer, City of Memphis officials and the community will gather for an evening of awareness, games, entertainment, food and more under the glow of the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The historic stadium will be lit gold for the occasion and all are invited to attend to show their support of the children and families that are affected by this illness. There will be a variety of activities available for all ages along with food from the city's best food trucks. The kick off of Light It Gold Memphis will take placefrom 7:30 p.m. –10:30 p.m.

According to the American Childhood Organization's 2016 report, each year an estimated 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer worldwide. Nearly 16,000 of those are diagnosed in the United States but only 4% of the National Cancer Institute's budget goes to childhood cancer research. In an effort to enhance awareness, The Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis International Airport, Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid, the Hard Rock Café and the Crowne Plaza Hotel will change their exterior colors to gold. Other businesses and individuals are encouraged to participate as well.

"Gold is the official color for childhood cancer, and we would love for the community to join us in Tiger Lane as we kick off Light It Gold Memphis in support of childhood cancer awareness month. Others can also show their support by lighting businesses and homes gold during September. They can even display a gold ribbon with the wording "September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month". This would mean so much to the kids and their families. It will also be a major step for our mission to elevate childhood cancer awareness show that the community truly does care," said Chris Hope, the founder of the Chris Hope Foundation.

The Chris Hope Foundation began in 2015 to assist the families of children diagnosed with cancer. While their child undergoes treatment, they still have to maintain their household and often need monetary as well as emotional support. Chris decided he wanted to create an organization that could help after he met a mother whose child was winning the battle against cancer but she had gotten behind on the mortgage and was about to lose their house. This meant that when her child was released from the hospital, they would have no home to go home to. Chris and some friends decided to assist, and he realized there were other families that were also struggling to pay household bills while their children fought for their lives. The organization holds multiple fundraisers and fun family events throughout the year to assist them.

"Many parents have to quit their jobs in order to be there for their child which means they have no income. We try to provide funds to alleviate some of the stress so parents can focus on the most important thing -- the health of their child. We are going to use September to make more people aware of the debilitating effects this disease has on the entire family while providing hope and support for those families," said Chris.

For more information about the Chris Hope Foundation and Light It Gold Memphis, visit www.chrishopefoundation.org or contact the Chris Hope Foundation at chris@chrishopefoundation.org.

