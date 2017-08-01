 
The Citadelle Art Foundation Brings Collaborative Art Project to Amarillo Police Departmen

 
 
AMARILLO, Texas - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Many people believe art is best viewed through the looking glass of time. "True artists" are never appreciated in their own times, but gain renown for their work decades later. In this fast paced, social media driven society, one team has transformed the public's perception of art with their dynamic collaborative projects… made entirely of tape.

Tape Art was born in Providence, Rhode Island in the 1980's. The movement began with a collection of nightly drawing made in tape on sidewalks and public spaces. The drawings sprawled across the landscape depicting scenes of chariots, trains, and roller coasters all rendered in life-sized silhouettes. These works of art generated a narrative over the course of several days, culminated into a creative masterpiece, before being removed completely within 24 hours.

These spectacular works of art are the result of collaboration, innovation, and imagination.  The Tape Art Crew is an ever-evolving group of public artists that have created over 500 murals across the country. The Tape Art Crew brings the joy of art to communities, schools, and corporations through their workshops and art-and-healing projects.

"The Citadelle is so fortunate to be able to bring these incredible artists to the Panhandle. It is a special honor to welcome this unique group of individuals to our community," says Executive Director Wendie Cook.

The general public and media are invited to attend a special Tape Art event on August, 9th at 3:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Police Department in downtown Amarillo. Find out what makes the Tape Art movement so amazing and watch as drawings done entirely in tape come to life. Media and the public are encouraged to attend and contribute to this community art project!

Learn more about Tape Art here: http://www.tapeart.com/

Source:The Citadelle Art Foundation
